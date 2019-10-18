Most links are premium! Not a subscriber? Get in for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

The Arkansas coaches for hoops and football have been putting in miles over the past few weeks to see their top targets all over the nation. Catch up on all the Razorback offers, stories, upcoming visits and more from this week:

You can easily follow all of Arkansas's 2021 football offers with these Twitter lists.

- We caught up with 2020 OL target Brady Ward who is very optimistic about the Hogs getting the program turned around. READ MORE

- I've put in a new FutureCast pick for Arkansas to land a 2020 prospect who'll take an official visit for the Mississippi State game. READ MORE

- Eric Musselman and his staff are shooting for two more recruiting wins this weekend as they host two Rivals150 in-state targets. READ MORE

- Musselman landed his first 2020 commitment last weekend, a 4-star guard out of Jacksonville, Arkansas. READ MORE

- Check out the Razorbacks' visit list for the game against Auburn this weekend that includes SIX official visitors. READ MORE

- The Razorbacks are making plans to host a JUCO safety for an official visit after the season. READ MORE

- Arkansas lost the commitment of 4-star OT Ty'Kieast Crawford over the weekend, but he'll still be in town this weekend. READ MORE

- The Razorbacks have some deep, deep ties to a 5-star SF in the 2021 class, we got the latest from him at Team USA minicamp. READ MORE

- Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp has his eyes on Denton-Guyer 2021 ATH KJ Liggins, Texas analyst Sam Spiegelman got the latest in his recruitment. READ MORE

- The Hogs are getting in the mix very early for an impressive 2022 Texas tight end. READ MORE

- We've got the latest on virtually every remaining 2020 target and each commit's status with Arkansas as of now. READ OFFENSE | READ DEFENSE