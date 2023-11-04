As the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) and the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) get set to take the field at 11:00 a.m. CT inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Florida headquarters.

Check out all the articles and videos from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Gators: