Another Arkansas Win Impresses Two Key Targets After recap interviews with Charleston Collins, TJ Lindsey and Tevis Metcalf last week, it's no surprise to hear positive things from Brian Huff and Fletcher Westphal, the headliners of the South Carolina visit list. Starting with the Rivals250 four-star out of Leesburg (Va.), Westphal made his second trip to Fayetteville since June as his Tuscarora Huskies' bye-week matched up with another of his offers. He spoke glowingly of the visit, saying he "thoroughly enjoyed his time," from the gameday atmosphere to his interaction with Sam Pittman. Stay tuned throughout the week for a full recap of the 6-foot-8, 325-pound OT's visit. Valley View linebacker Brian Huff made the trip to the Hill from Jonesboro, and with it came some insight into how his recruitment is shaping up, as well as Arkansas' chances to keep him in the Natural State. I'll also have a full recap of his visit up this week + more from some of the Razorbacks' top targets.

Spotlight Performers With so much going on among the Friday night lights, it can be easy to miss quality performances. In this section of the Roundup I want to take a second to acknowledge some of the best performances from Arkansas commits/targets of the week. Kicking it off is 2023 LB commit Carson Dean, who put on an absolute show for his Hebron (Texas) Hawks. Racking up 12 tackles (5 TFL), two interceptions (including a pick-six), a sack and two blocked kicks, Dean was nominated for Star Local Media's "Athlete of the Week" award.

Offensively, Razorback RB commit Braylen Russell dominated in his Benton Panthers' 58-24 win over Sylvan Hills. Posting 149 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries (14.9), Russell is off to a strong start in his junior campaign. His lone touchdown came on this 62-yard dash to break the game open for Benton.

Though uncommitted, defensive back offer and brother of 2023 S commit TJ, Tevis Metcalf put on a clinic despite his Pinson Valley Indians' 14-12 loss Friday. Pinson Valley's opponent, Clay-Chalkville came to town with a loaded roster, including Alabama commit Jalen Mbakwe. Though uncommitted, Metcalf's other WR matchup, Mario Craver, appears to be an Alabama lean as well, and he was able to hold the pair to zero catches - the second consecutive game that he's held his matchup scoreless. Among his highlights in coverage was this interception against Rivals250 four-star QB Kamari McClellan, who holds six P5 offers (including three from the SEC).

Metcalf visited the Razorbacks last week for their season opener vs. Cincinnati, and we will have a recap of that trip up later this week on HawgBeat.

Malachi Singleton Has Successful Surgery Those who have followed this Roundup, or Razorback recruiting, know the name Malachi Singleton like the back of their hand, but Singleton's climb up the RivalsRankings has suffered a significant setback. After a gutsy performance in his North Cobb (Ga.) Warriors' loss to Buford last week, Singleton underwent surgery on his broken foot Friday and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season. Despite this, he's hopeful that he'll be available for a playoff run, and will be 100% by the time he makes it to campus this winter.

HawgBeat Town Hall: Are Arkansas' targets starting to separate themselves? This week we brought back a fan-favorite segment over on The Trough, our subscribers-only message board, where I answered all the recruiting questions the HawgBeat readers had. Though the ability to have your questions answered is exclusive to our subscribers, which you can become now for just $99.95/year or $9.95 a month, I released a condensed version of the Town Hall over on the site, with a free Q&A for all to check out. If you're reading this, then you're in luck, because I'm going to release another free preview below. From This Week's Town Hall Thread -

Any early guesses on what positional wish lists will be for 2024? Like x amount of QBs, RBs, LBs etc? I know this will probably change based on draft and portal, but any rough estimate? — aboatman27

I'll give it my best shot - I wouldn't be surprised with one or two quarterbacks, but am leaning towards just one coming as I don't see any of the Hogs' priority targets wanting to be just a guy rather than the guy. With one running back already on the board, and elite depth already on campus, I wouldn't be surprised to see Braylen Russell as the only addition for Jimmy Smith in 2024. After landing just two wideouts in 2023, I expect Kenny Guiton to try and bring in three of his targets, with *maybe* one other pass-catcher joining them at tight end. On the O-Line look for four guys to commit to the Razorbacks, keeping consistent with what we've seen from Cody Kennedy in his time at Arkansas. Defensively, expect an emphasis on the defensive line, with anywhere from two to four guys coming in off the edge and another one to three on the interior. Michael Scherer told media earlier this season that he'd be looking to bring in three guys each class as a general rule, so I'm gonna take his word for that here. With one special teams scholarship becoming a trend within the program, expect the rest of the team's scholarships (out of high school) to go to Dominique Bowman's secondary.

Early Look at Arkansas’ WR Targets in 2024 With the 2023 offensive and defensive HawgBoards nearly wrapped up, it's about time to begin scouting Arkansas' early 2024 prospects - and this week we're taking a look at the wide receiver position. With looks at the latest news on each of the Razorbacks' 15 uncommitted-WR offers in the '24 class, a table detailing their name, Rivals profile, height/weight, interest level, trend, star rating and hometown, as well as my thoughts on each prospect's standing with Arkansas, this is the only early look at the position that you'll need. Find the whole 2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Wide Receivers

