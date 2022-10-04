Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Wild Weekend of Visitors Arkansas hosted more than 30 recruiting targets of note this weekend for their top 20 matchup with Alabama. Despite an eventual 49-26 blowout loss, a third-quarter rally to cut the Crimson Tide lead to five was enough to show priority in-state DE target Charlie Collins that this isn't the Arkansas team he's grown accustomed to watching over the past half-decade. "I knew it was going to be a good game," Collins told TideIllustrated's Brandon Howard. "I saw it as more of a test to see how much Arkansas has grown. I love what coach Pittman is doing on The Hill." For a full recap of his second game day visit of the season, check out Howard's story here. As well as that, keep your eyes peeled over at HawgBeat.com for visit recaps, updates and more all season to stay up to date with the latest and most pressing Razorback recruiting news.

Have the Hogs Zeroed in on their QB for 2025? Earlier this summer Arkansas joined the rapidly-growing offer sheet for Little Rock Robinson QB Quentin Murphy. Murphy added his offer from the hometown Hogs after wowing the staff at a camp in June, and he says it was one that stood out in a big way. "Getting an Arkansas offer meant a lot," Murphy said. "I was really happy and excited (and) I am just blessed to have an offer from my hometown. I was so excited I had to celebrate after that one, but I just love the Hogs and they most definitely will be in my top three." As well as his interest in the Hogs from a recruit perspective, Murphy says he models his game after current Razorback starter KJ Jefferson. For more on how he approaches the position and his other contenders, read our full story here.

JC Hoops Dives Into Three Critical Visitors for Eric Musselman's Squad Arkansas basketball hosted three recruits for visits over the weekend, including two members of the 2023 class and one from the 2025 class. Baye Fall and Assane Diop, five-star and four-star prospects, respectively, enjoyed their second official visit to Fayetteville. Initially, the cousins were supposed to visit during the weekend of the Missouri State football game, but rescheduled to the weekend of October 1st. Word out of Fayetteville suggests that the pair had a good visit. Diop is not expected to make any additional visits, while Fall is still looking at the possibility of another visit somewhere else. I still have FutureCasts put in for each player to commit to the Razorbacks, and after this weekend I am even more confident in those. The third player on the Hill this past weekend was 2025 big man Parker Jefferson. The Waxahachie High School product is the son of two former Razorbacks, Carrie Parker (women’s basketball) and Mike Jefferson (football). Jefferson said of his parents, “I felt like they enjoyed it (Fayetteville) a lot, they were loving when the football team almost came back.” His parents weren’t the only ones who came away impressed, though. “It (the visit) was great!” Jefferson said. “Practice was good, high energy and the environment was awesome. The coaches took care of me and made it a great experience for me and my parents.” It was Jefferson’s fourth visit. He already completed visits to Texas A&M, LSU, and SMU, and has Oklahoma State coming up in the coming weeks. Being in the 2025 class, it is on the early side for visits and such, but it’s part of Jefferson’s plan. The 6-foot-10, 225-pounder said, “I just want to get out as early as I can and start building relationships and getting familiar with these schools.”

Marquee Matchup Wrap-Up The focus of this week's HawgBeat Marquee Matchup was none other than four-star defensive end target Charlie Collins. With Collins' Mills University Studies Comets cruising to a dominant 30-0 win over Maumelle, the bulk of my postgame conversation consisted of him breaking down the next steps in his recruitment. For an update on Collins' recruitment, what he wanted to see on his visit to Fayetteville Saturday, how he feels about his new four-star rating and much more, check out our full video on the HawgBeat.com YouTube channel.

Early Look at Arkansas’ DT Targets in 2024 With the 2023 offensive and defensive HawgBoards nearly wrapped up, it's about time to begin scouting Arkansas' early 2024 prospects - and this week we're taking a look at the wide receiver position. With looks at the latest news on each of the Razorbacks' uncommitted-DT offers in the '24 class, a table detailing their name, Rivals profile, height/weight, interest level, trend, star rating and hometown, as well as my thoughts on each prospect's standing with Arkansas, this is the only early look at the position that you'll need. Find the whole 2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Defensive Tackles

The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. This week, the guys previewed a MASSIVE visit weekend for the Hogs, as well as breaking down Alex's decision to flip his Vysen Lang FutureCast, whether visiting other schools as a commit is okay and much more.

New Offers