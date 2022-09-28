This interior offensive line HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024.

With offers out to five of the top 106 players in the nation, it's clear that the Razorbacks are looking for a home run, and time will tell if they're able to connect.

As barren as the offer sheet looks currently with just six offers, I expect this to be the M.O. for Deke Adams and Barry Odom as they aim to bring in a clear-cut star to block up the interior of the defensive line.

09/28/2022 - After passing on the defensive tackle position in their 2022 class, Arkansas currently holds commitments from two DTs in the '23 cycle.

Despite previously extending offers to some of the best DTs in the country, I have new offer Justin Scott at the top of this section of the Hawgboard - albeit in sort of a default position.

With none of the other offers making mention of the Hogs, the five-star's recent comments to Rivals' national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove about his conversation with Arkansas makes him the narrow leader for top priority at the moment.

"Coach Keith Jones and I got on the phone and we had only talked here and there prior to that call," Scott said. "I met the DC, the defensive line coach and their wide receiver coach who also used to be at Ohio State. But, Arkansas, I feel like that is a sleeper program with them being in he SEC and then being 3-1 right now. They are playing their butts off right now and I really think Arkansas is a program that is definitely going to catch some people by surprise."

Also worth mentioning in my opinion are Dion Stutts and Omar White, though I don't feel confident in either leaning towards Arkansas at this time.

The Hogs were the first FBS program to offer Stutts in May, and I wouldn't be stunned to see him take a visit to Fayetteville in the somewhat near future. Miller appears to be set to spend the next 3-5 years at Alabama or Georgia, but he did play with Razorback freshman TE Tyrus Washington at Lee County (Ga.), so that connection will remain relevant until it's not.