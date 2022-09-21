As Arkansas puts a bow on its '23 class and the cycle draws to a close, it seems like the perfect time to jump into a position-by-position look at who the Razorbacks are targeting in 2024. Unlike the 2023 HawgBoard, which was split into offensive and defensive sections, the early look into the '24 class will be broken down into Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End, Offensive Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Defensive End, Linebacker, Cornerback, Safety and Athlete - with each section receiving a link as it is published. This interior offensive line HawgBoard will be updated throughout the cycle, but here's a look at who Arkansas is targeting early on.

The Latest

09/21/2022 - This is the group we know the least about at this point in the cycle. With just three offers on the table, and little of anything on the visit front leaves Arkansas seemingly without a leading option on the interior offensive line. Fortunately for the Hogs, the 2023 class already holds commitments from two priority guards in Rivals250 four-star Paris Patterson and 5.7-three-star Joey Su'a, leaving some breathing room for Cody Kennedy and Sam Pittman, but I still expect the Hogs to find their way to two commitments on the interior.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Recruit HT/ WT Interest ^/⌄ Rating High School Daniel Cruz 6-4 287 Moderate - North Richland Hills (Texas) Daniel Akinkunme 6-5 320 Moderate - NFL Academy (London.) Waltclaire Flynn 6-2 287 Low - Grayson (Ga.)

Need to Know

This will be the lightest section that we've seen in these HawgBoards, as just one of the three offers has been on campus in Daniel Cruz. The Richland (Texas) native visited for Arkansas' Junior Days back in January and spoke highly of what the Razorbacks showed him. "The part that stuck out to me was Coach Pittman, how nice he was and how he asked questions about my family," Cruz said. "It felt like an actual family going there. Coach Briles being great, Coach Yurachek, it was overall just a great experience. I would definitely love to come back." Also in the fold is international prospect Daniel Akinkunmi, but without much said about the Razorbacks or a visit in the works it's hard to gauge the likelihood of the Hogs coming away with the NFL Academy (London) product. It's also worth noting that the Arkansas staff has kept up content with Akinkunmi, with the 6-foot-5, 320-pount OG posting a letter that was sent to him by Razorback Director of Football Management Charlie Williams just last week.

Previously on the HawgBoard