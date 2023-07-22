HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 13 is redshirt senior linebacker Antonio Grier.

ANTONIO GRIER

Position: Linebacker Year: Redshirt senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-1, 228 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 62.2 Snaps played in 2022: 115



2022 SUMMARY

Going into 2022, Grier earned Phil Steele Preseason All-AAC First Team honors as well as Preseason All-AAC First Team honors from Athlon Sports. Grier played in three games for South Florida before suffering a season-ending hand injury but used a redshirt to preserve his eligibility. In his three games, the 6-foot-1 linebacker tackled 21 opponents with half a tackle for loss. One of his appearances was against Florida, when he totaled 10 tackles and his half tackle for loss. Against an ACC team in Louisville, Grier racked up eight tackles in 37 defensive snaps. He earned a Pro Football Grade of 62.2 with a 70.3 run defense grade, a 58.7 pass-rush grade and a 56.1 coverage grade.

2023 OUTLOOK

In five seasons with South Florida, the Georgia native totaled 234 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles. Grier’s best season came in 2021 when he totaled a team-leading 92 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He had four games with at least 10 tackles, including a season-high 14 tackles against Cincinnati. Now in his sixth year as a collegiate athlete, Grier is an experienced linebacker that will be battling Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas for a starting spot alongside Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr., though Grier does have an edge after going through spring practice. With current defensive coordinator Travis Williams — a former SEC linebacker at Auburn — leading the defense, Grier will be put in a position to succeed in 2023 after the Razorbacks lost starting linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Antonio Grier has already shown the ability to make an impact against SEC competition, as he collected 17 tackles and half a tackle for loss in two games against Florida, so the transition to doing it full-time shouldn’t be an issue. A review of his film shows a linebacker with enough speed to contain the edge, enough thump to plug holes in the defensive line and the aggressiveness required to shine in the SEC West. After going through practices against a Razorback offense that contains KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders, Grier should be prepared for anything thrown his way in the 2023 season.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown