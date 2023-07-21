HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 14 is redshirt senior defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat.

TRAJAN JEFFCOAT

Position: Defensive end Year: Redshirt senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-4, 280 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 58.0 Snaps played in 2022: 449

2022 SUMMARY

As a redshirt junior for Missouri, Jeffcoat put together a solid season for the Tigers. The South Carolina native totaled 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 13 games. In non-conference play, Jeffcoat recorded six tackles. In SEC play, the 6-foot-4 defensive end made 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Against Georgia, Jeffcoat tallied three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He had another three-tackle game against Kentucky, the same game in which he also made half a tackle for loss.

2023 OUTLOOK

One of two transfer additions at the position, Jeffcoat stood out at spring practice. “Trajan Jeffcoat is hard to block, now,” head coach Sam Pittman said during spring drills. While some transfers struggle to adjust to their new landing spot, Jeffcoat should thrive as he’s played four seasons in the SEC already. Jeffcoat is a candidate to lead the team in sacks, but he’ll be trying to outdo two talented returners in Landon Jackson and Zach Williams along with fellow transfer Morgan and others. Still, with Travis Williams leading an aggressive style of defense, expect Jeffcoat to get his fair share of sacks in 2023.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

In 2020 against an all-SEC schedule, Jeffcoat was named First Team All-SEC by the league's coaches and the Associated Press. He finished with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks. Jeffcoat had another quality season in 2021, when he recorded 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. While he did take a step back in 2022, Jeffcoat has more than shown the ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt offenses. After a good spring showing, there’s a lot to like about the experienced defensive end.

Arkansas Football Top 20 Countdown