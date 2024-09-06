HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each game day, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

Money Line: Arkansas: +240 Oklahoma State: -300 Spread: Arkansas: +7.5, (-110) Oklahoma State: -7.5, (-110) Total Points: OVER 62.5, (-110) UNDER 62.5, (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 26.5, (-115) Arkansas UNDER 26.5, (-105) Oklahoma State OVER 35.5, (-105) Oklahoma State UNDER 35.5, (-115) (Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Pinto's Pessimistic Picks: Oklahoma State 7.5, Ollie Gordon II OVER 200 total yards, Arkansas offense UNDER 300 yards (+500)

~ Arkansas defense passing yardage allowed OVER 299.5 and rushing yardage allowed OVER 174.5: +135

~ Jordan Anthony total receving yards OVER 39.5 and OVER 3.5 total receptions: +150 ~ Kyle Ramsey total field goals made OVER 1.5 and OVER 45.5 longest field goal: +185 ~ Nico Davillier total tackles OVER 5.5 and OVER 0.5 tackles for loss: +140 ~ Tyrone Broden total receiving yards OVER 34.5 and OVER 6.5 total targets: +165 ~ Arkansas offense total first downs OVER 20.5 and OVER 11.5 rushing first downs: +200 ~ Brad Spence total tackles OVER 4.5 and OVER 0.5 sacks: +200 ~ Devin Bale total punts OVER 5.5 and OVER 54.5 longest punt: +210 ~ Luke Hasz total receiving yards OVER 49.5 and OVER 4.5 total receptions: +260 ~ Rodney Hill total yards rushing OVER 24.5 and OVER 0.5 total rushing touchdowns: +200 ~ Arkansas offense OVER 264.5 passing yardage and OVER 149.5 rushing yardage: +300 ~ Braylen Russell total yards rushing OVER 29.5 and OVER 0.5 total rushing touchdowns: +350 ~ Isaac TeSlaa total receiving yards OVER 54.5 and OVER 0.5 receiving touchdowns: +300 ~ Arkansas defense total tackles for loss OVER 4.5 and OVER 3.5 total sacks: +450 ~ Landon Jackson total tackles OVER 5.5 and OVER 1.5 sacks: +450 ~ Taylen Green total yards passing OVER 249.5 and total yards rushing OVER 55.5: +400 ~ Ja'Quinden Jackson total yards rushing OVER 99.5 and OVER 1.5 total rushing touchdowns: +650 ~ Arkansas defense total interceptions OVER 1.5 and OVER 1.5 total fumble recoveries: +800

Arkansas Razorbacks team total OVER 26.5 (-115)

Bobby Petrino is back, folks. Behind the playcaller's aggressive-yet-vanilla scheme against UAPB, the Razorbacks looked nearly invincible. Obviously, Oklahoma State presents a far tougher challenge than the Golden Lions, but the point remains the same: Arkansas isn't to be trifled with on that side of the ball. Oklahoma State's defense is respectable, but not otherworldly. Against SDSU in Week 1, the Cowboys were prone to the long ball (allowed a 60 yard TD pass) and let the Jackrabbits average 4.4 yards per rushing attempt. The Razorbacks are more talented than SDSU, better coached and have something to prove in this pivotal matchup, so look for Petrino to unleash his playbook against the Big 12 foe.

Luke Hasz total receiving yards OVER 49.5 and OVER 4.5 total receptions (+260)