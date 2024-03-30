"That would be more interesting to me than if we have one. I know what you’re asking: Do we have that one horse yet? I think that’s still, we’re still trying to evaluate that."

"I think we have a stable of backs," Pittman said on Thursday. "Let me say this, I feel a lot better about our running back situation today than I have in a while. But here’s what I think: I think we have several of them that can average four and a half or five yards a carry.

Will anyone on Arkansas' 2024 roster be able to continue the tradition forged by former Hog greats? If so, who? That's the question being asked by head coach Sam Pittman, and even he doesn't have an answer yet.

Names like Fred Talley, Cedric Cobbs, Darren McFadden, Knile Davis, Dennis Johnson, Alex Collins and Raheim Sanders are all blueprints for what a top-tier SEC ballcarrier should look like.

Think of some of the best Arkansas football teams of the 21st century, and what do they usually have in common? A workhorse running back.

Not long ago, it seemed like Arkansas had its next legendary running back in the making with Rocket Sanders, but his transfer departure during the offseason left a glaring hole in a room void of experienced contributors. To remedy that, Pittman took to the portal himself and landed standout Utah tailback Ja'Quinden Jackson.

A former quarterback from Dallas with north-south aggressiveness and underrated elusiveness, Jackson ran through Pac-12 defenses to the tune of 797 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 despite playing with a foot injury all year. Pittman said the redshirt senior has shined in the spring.

"I think the value of transfers is what kind of people they are," Pittman said. "Who are they? Obviously we hope we’ve done the right homework from on the field, on tape. We have. I can tell you a story. I think we probably blocked first and goal from the 10 last scrimmage for two (yards), and he got four. Now we’re sitting at 2nd and six. We probably block the next play for two and he got four. Then the next time it was 3rd and two and we probably blocked it for one and he got in the end zone.

"I think that’s his size and his pad level. He’s played before. I think that was something we were needing. And I believe he’s making Rashod Dubinion a better player. Because Rashod’s really had a good spring. Obviously I’m high on Braylen (Russell) and Isaiah (Augustave) and those guys, (Dominique Johnson). They’re all playing better."

Can any of the four aforementioned running backs make a push for the starting job? Augustave finished his freshman campaign strong with a 101-yard game against FIU before capping things off by recording a touchdown and 80 yards against Missouri.

Dubinion has shown flashes of excellence across his two years in Fayetteville, as he's combined for 553 yards and six touchdowns despite taking a step back last season. Don't forget about Johnson, who led the Hogs in rushing during the 2021 season with 575 yards and seven scores.

Be careful not to rule out freshman Russell, though his 6-foot-1, 252-pound stature doesn't necessarily lend itself to a heavy-snap season. New running backs coach Kolby Smith labeled the former four-star prospect as a work in progress that still has some learning to do, afterall.

The answer to the looming workhorse question may not be close to a solution, but the crop of potential suitors are pouring all of their effort in to assume the role in the hopes of following the footsteps of those who came before.

"We got a bunch of guys that are just hungry for knowledge and understanding and trying to grow in the position," Smith said on Thursday. "So, you know, they're working hard every day. My standard for the room is to play with a sense of urgency, understand and know the situation of football and play with toughness and be physical in every play."

The Arkansas football team will practice again on Saturday with gates opening to the fans at 8:30 a.m. CT. For coverage of every Arkansas spring practice, follow along at HawgBeat and our premium message board — The Trough — for videos, stories and more.