Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Jax Biggers, Jared Gates, Kevin Bohannon
HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys preview Arkansas baseball's trip to the College Baseball Series to face Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Michigan.
The guys are joined by former Hogs Jared Gates and Jax Biggers to recount to 2018 College World Series final matchup with Oregon State, plus Kevin Bohannon breaks down what he saw on Opening Weekend.
You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.
YouTube
Spotify
Apple
