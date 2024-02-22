Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Diamond Hawgs Podcast - Jax Biggers, Jared Gates, Kevin Bohannon

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Robert Stewart bring you the Diamond Hawgs Podcast, brought to you by BetSaracen. The guys preview Arkansas baseball's trip to the College Baseball Series to face Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Michigan.

The guys are joined by former Hogs Jared Gates and Jax Biggers to recount to 2018 College World Series final matchup with Oregon State, plus Kevin Bohannon breaks down what he saw on Opening Weekend.

You catch watch the episode on YouTube below, or download it on your favorite podcast provider, including Apple and Spotify.

Advertisement

YouTube

Spotify

Apple

More of HawgBeat's Arkansas baseball content

Scouting Arkansas' opponents in the Kubota College Baseball Series

Van Horn provides takeaways from Opening Weekend

WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame (Game 4) - Arkansas 4, JMU 0

Freshman Fisher shines in Arkansas' shutout win over JMU

Young Arkansas pitchers get first college baseball experience

Helfrick hits birthday homer in Diamond Hogs debut

McEntire's vintage performance leads Arkansas to Opening Day victory

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement