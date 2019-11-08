Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-WKU, staff predictions, spread, more

The 2-7 Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on the 5-4 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this Saturday at home in Fayetteville. The Hogs are looking to end a six game losing while the Hilltoppers are working to become bowl eligible.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with Western Kentucky:

Important Times

Gates Open: 9:00 a.m.

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m.

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

On the Call: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-Play), Matt Stinchcomb (Analyst), Alyssa Lang (Reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Network

On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-by-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)

Sirius/XM Radio: 105/381

Weather

Kick Off (11:00 a.m.): Sunny, 52 degrees (feels like 48), 0% chance of rain, Winds SW 12 mph

Post Game (3:00 p.m.): Sunny, 59 degrees (feels like 58), 0% chance of rain, Winds SW 11 mph

Western Kentucky Players to Know

QB Ty Storey: Storey played for Arkansas last year before transferring to Western Kentucky in the off-season. The Charleston, Arkansas product leads the Hilltoppers with 1,477 yards thrown this season. He has a QB rating of 137.7 and has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

RB Gaej Walker: Walker leads Western Kentucky with 783 yards rushing and has posted six touchdowns on the year. He averages 4.6 yards per carry and has caught 16 passes for 88 yards this season.

WR Lucky Jackson: Jackson leads all Western Kentucky wide receivers in receptions and yards with 55 and 766 respectively. He averages 13.9 yards per catch and has caught two touchdowns this year.

DE DeAngelo Malone: Malone is a force to reckon with on defense for the Hilltoppers. He is sixth in the nation in sacks with nine. He also leads Western Kentucky with 72 total tackles.

DB Devon Key: Key leads the Western Kentucky secondary in pass defense with six passes deflected this season. He has also posted 61 total tackles on the year and one fumble recovery.

Staff Predictions

Vegas: Arkansas -1, O/U 52.5

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): 42-21 Arkansas

Andrew Hutchinson: 35-31 WKU

Nikki Chavanelle: 23-21 Arkansas

Landon Braden: 17-14 Arkansas