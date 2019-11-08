Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-WKU, staff predictions, spread, more
The 2-7 Arkansas Razorbacks are taking on the 5-4 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this Saturday at home in Fayetteville. The Hogs are looking to end a six game losing while the Hilltoppers are working to become bowl eligible.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with Western Kentucky:
Important Times
Gates Open: 9:00 a.m.
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m.
TV/Radio
TV: SEC Network
Streaming: Watch ESPN
On the Call: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-Play), Matt Stinchcomb (Analyst), Alyssa Lang (Reporter)
Radio: Razorback/IMG Network
On the Call: Chuck Barrett (Play-by-Play), Quinn Grovey (Analyst), Geno Bell (Reporter)
Sirius/XM Radio: 105/381
Weather
Kick Off (11:00 a.m.): Sunny, 52 degrees (feels like 48), 0% chance of rain, Winds SW 12 mph
Post Game (3:00 p.m.): Sunny, 59 degrees (feels like 58), 0% chance of rain, Winds SW 11 mph
Western Kentucky Players to Know
QB Ty Storey: Storey played for Arkansas last year before transferring to Western Kentucky in the off-season. The Charleston, Arkansas product leads the Hilltoppers with 1,477 yards thrown this season. He has a QB rating of 137.7 and has thrown seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
RB Gaej Walker: Walker leads Western Kentucky with 783 yards rushing and has posted six touchdowns on the year. He averages 4.6 yards per carry and has caught 16 passes for 88 yards this season.
WR Lucky Jackson: Jackson leads all Western Kentucky wide receivers in receptions and yards with 55 and 766 respectively. He averages 13.9 yards per catch and has caught two touchdowns this year.
DE DeAngelo Malone: Malone is a force to reckon with on defense for the Hilltoppers. He is sixth in the nation in sacks with nine. He also leads Western Kentucky with 72 total tackles.
DB Devon Key: Key leads the Western Kentucky secondary in pass defense with six passes deflected this season. He has also posted 61 total tackles on the year and one fumble recovery.
Staff Predictions
Vegas: Arkansas -1, O/U 52.5
Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): 42-21 Arkansas
Andrew Hutchinson: 35-31 WKU
Nikki Chavanelle: 23-21 Arkansas
Landon Braden: 17-14 Arkansas
Pregame Reading
~Hogs release depth chart for game 10 vs WKU
~WKU Week Tidbits: Jones prepping for first start, 17 senior honorees, practice notes, more
~Arkansas-Western Kentucky star power, PFF grade, stat comparison
~PREVIEW: WKU on the verge of bowl eligibility against Arkansas
~PODCAST: The HawgBeat Hour - Spotify and Apple Podcasts
~Ty Storey set to join list of former Razorbacks to play against Arkansas
~Know the Foe: Q&A with WKU Insider Tyler Mansfield
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.