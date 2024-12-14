How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) will have be away from Bud Walton Arena for the second time in two games on Saturday as they are set to take on the Central Arkansas Bears (2-7, 0-0 ASUN) at Simmons Bank Arena.
Arkansas picked up a statement 89-87 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, amidst the glitz and glamor of Madison Square Garden. The Hogs erased a 15-point deficit and also saw their own 18-point lead dwindle late in the game, but stifling defense pushed the Razorbacks to a win.
UCA is 2-7 on the season, with wins over Randall University (National Christian College Athletic Association D2) and North Carolina-Asheville. The Bears are in the midst of a three-game losing streak with losses to Georgia Tech, Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in recent weeks.
This is the ninth time the Razorbacks and Bears will face off and Arkansas has a perfect 8-0 record against them. Six of the meetings came in the 1920s, '30s and '40s, and the other two came in 2020 (100-75 Razorbacks win) and 2021 (97-60 Razorbacks win).
In Little Rock, Arkansas has an 18-10 overall record. Last year, the Razorbacks downed Lipscomb 69-66 at Simmons Bank Arena.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2, 0-0 SEC) vs Central Arkansas Bears (2-7, 0-0 ASUN)
When: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Little Rock, Arkansas — Simmons Bank Arena
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
BetSaracen Lines, Odds, Player Props
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
Money Line
Arkansas (-10000)
UCA (+1100)
Spread
Arkansas (-23.5)
UCA (+23.5
Total Points
Over/Under 148.5
