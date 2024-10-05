How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs Tennessee

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will need to put together their best performance of the season Saturday if they want to knock off the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Tennessee is coming off a bye week after starting the season 4-0 and most recently beating Oklahoma, 25-15, on Sept. 21. Arkansas dropped a game to Texas A&M, 21-17, last weekend and the Razorbacks will be playing just their second game of the season at home.

"Excited to be back home," head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Somehow our schedule has been that way the last couple of years, but now we have five of the next seven at home, so we’re excited about that. Especially for a night game. I think we have two in a row coming up.

"Tennessee is a really good team. Top of the nation in a lot of categories. Both offensively and defensively. I think defensively they’re very, very stout up front. Have a really good secondary, linebackers. I think kind of a common theme over the last couple of weeks that their defensive line is probably the strength of their defense as well as what A&M’s was, what Auburn’s was. So that’ll be a big challenge for us."

Arkansas has won three straight over the Volunteers, with the last matchup resulting in a 24-13 win for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. The last time Arkansas beat any opponent ranked in the top-5 at home was a 28-24 win over Tennessee in 1999.

Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Volunteers, plus more helpful links to content throughout the week and press conferences...