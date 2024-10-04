PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Arkansas vs Tennessee: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.

Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game.

This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.

Here is a full breakdown:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------


(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)


ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +450

Tennessee: -550

Spread:

Arkansas: +14, (-110)

Tennessee: -14, (-110)

Total Points:

OVER 57, (-110)

UNDER 57, (-110)

Team Totals:

Arkansas OVER 21, (-105)

Arkansas UNDER 21, (-115)

Tennessee OVER 35, (-110)

Tennessee UNDER 35, (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Specials:

~ 4+ TDs to be scored in each half: +210

~ 1+ rush TDs to be scored in each quarter: +450

~ 1+ pass TDs to be scored in each quarter: +650

~ Both teams to score in every quarter: +700

~ Each team to score 2+ TDs and 2+ FGs: +1300

~ 1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +2000

~ 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs to be scored in each quarter: +2500

~ Each team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs in each half: +2500

~ Each team to score 1+ TDs in each quarter: +2500

~ Each team to score 1+ pass TDs and 1+ rush TDs in each half: +4000

Double-R Props:

~ Andrew Armstrong OVER 6.5 receptions and OVER 59.5 receiving yards: +100

~ Arkansas time of possession OVER 29.5 minutes: +140

~ Brad Spence OVER 5.5 total tackles and OVER 0.5 sacks: +190

~ Ja'Quinden Jackson OVER 15.5 carries and OVER 74.5 rushing yards: +115

~ Isaac TeSlaa OVER 4.5 receptions and OVER 39.5 receiving yards: +125

~ Devin Bale OVER 5.5 punts and longest punt OVER 52.5 yards: +210

~ Taylen Green OVER 214.5 passing yards and OVER 44.5 rushing yards: +275

~ Ja'Quinden Jackson and Taylen Green OVER 1.5 combined rushing TDs: +350

~ Landon Jackson OVER 7.5 total tackles and OVER 1.5 sacks: +350

~ Rashod Dubinion and Braylen Russell OVER 1.5 combined TDs: +600

(Additional Double R Props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.


PARLAY Ja'Quinden Jackson & Dylan Sampson anytime TD (+145)

The SEC's top two leaders in rushing touchdowns will surely provide some fireworks for bettors Saturday, right?

Sampson (10 TDs) and Jackson (nine TDs) have each scored on the ground in every game they've played this season. Last week, Sampson had one rushing touchdown on 24 carries against the Oklahoma Sooners, while Jackson scored once versus Texas A&M on 10 attempts.

The only cause for concern here is the Volunteers' defense, which ranks t-6th in red zone defense and has only allowed one rushing touchdown this season. Still, Arkansas' only chance at success in this matchup is with Jackson, so he should have his opportunities once the Hogs get near the end zone.

Arkansas' red zone defense ranks 105th in the country (three allowed rushing TDs), so Sampson should have no issues crossing the goal line, at least on paper.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

