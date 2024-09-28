PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzM2Uk90UlQ2YnhVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will look to find some better luck at AT&T Stadium on Saturday when they take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) for the final time in Arlington, Texas, before the series moves to on-campus matchups beginning next season.

Fresh off a 24-14 win to open Southeastern Conference play at Auburn last weekend, the Razorbacks will be looking to end the Aggies' hot streak in this Southwest Classic rivalry. Texas A&M most recently beat Bowling Green, 26-20, a week ago and it owns wins in 11 of the last 12 meetings against Arkansas.

ALSO READ: Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Texas A&M

"Obviously it hasn’t been a great series for us," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "But there’s excitement in recruiting about the game. There’s excitement for the players. We have a lot of Texas kids and going back to Dallas and playing in the stadium. And great alumni of Mr. (Jerry) Jones.

"But, to be honest with you, with Little Rock and with Dallas, we’re playing one game out of the first five at home and Auburn’s going to play five in a row at home. I believe that it’s really hard to get the fan base excited if they don’t have an opportunity to see the Hogs. This would give an opportunity, at least one more every other year, to have a home game. So as grateful as we are for going to Dallas, it’s the last time obviously we’d like to win it and bring the trophy back."

RELATED: Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas A&M game

Arkansas last beat the Aggies in 2021, when Pittman led the Hogs to a 20-10 victory. The last time the Hogs beat Texas A&M before that was back in 2011, when then-head coach and current offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino led the Razorbacks to a 42-38 win.

Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against Texas A&M, plus more helpful links to content throughout the week and press conferences...

--------------

How to Watch/Listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) vs Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

TV/Stream: ESPN/Watch ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell)

--------------

Catch up on HawgBeat's Arkansas football content

- Score Predictions: Arkansas vs Texas A&M

- Arkansas vs Texas A&M: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

- Arkansas vs Texas A&M: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

- Sam Pittman previews Texas A&M game on SEC Teleconference

- Arkansas vs Texas A&M: Fast Facts

- Arkansas football availability report - Texas A&M week

- Arkansas announces team captains for Texas A&M game

- Know the Foe: Gaining Texas A&M insight with AggieYell's Mark Passwaters

- Arkansas Football Notebook: Dubinion Suspended, Hasz Blocking Well

- Pittman not giving excuses for Arkansas' protection struggles

- Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas A&M game

- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Texas A&M preview

- VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Texas A&M week

- What Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said about Arkansas

- Braylen Russell earning more playing time in Arkansas offense

Press Conferences

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzM2Uk90UlQ2YnhVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NSS2ZpM1Zib3owP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1Y1OHZRajZ0ZXZjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

