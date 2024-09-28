The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will look to find some better luck at AT&T Stadium on Saturday when they take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) for the final time in Arlington, Texas, before the series moves to on-campus matchups beginning next season.

Fresh off a 24-14 win to open Southeastern Conference play at Auburn last weekend, the Razorbacks will be looking to end the Aggies' hot streak in this Southwest Classic rivalry. Texas A&M most recently beat Bowling Green, 26-20, a week ago and it owns wins in 11 of the last 12 meetings against Arkansas.

"Obviously it hasn’t been a great series for us," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "But there’s excitement in recruiting about the game. There’s excitement for the players. We have a lot of Texas kids and going back to Dallas and playing in the stadium. And great alumni of Mr. (Jerry) Jones.

"But, to be honest with you, with Little Rock and with Dallas, we’re playing one game out of the first five at home and Auburn’s going to play five in a row at home. I believe that it’s really hard to get the fan base excited if they don’t have an opportunity to see the Hogs. This would give an opportunity, at least one more every other year, to have a home game. So as grateful as we are for going to Dallas, it’s the last time obviously we’d like to win it and bring the trophy back."

Arkansas last beat the Aggies in 2021, when Pittman led the Hogs to a 20-10 victory. The last time the Hogs beat Texas A&M before that was back in 2011, when then-head coach and current offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino led the Razorbacks to a 42-38 win.

