There was a lot of recruiting activity still going on with Arkansas prospects while the Razorback assistants were on vacation. Check out everything you might've missed in the last two weeks:

- I finally finished assembling my very handy Twitter lists for the Razorbacks 2021 football offers, of which there are north of 100 now heading into their junior seasons. You can find all those lists here for free.

- We took a look at four 2020 prospects on defense, all committed elsewhere, that the Razorbacks will try to flip. READ

- The Rivals Hoops national analysts caught up with three different Rivals150 2020 offers this past week, read up on the latest in their recruitments:

- Caleb Murphy

- Jaylin Williams

- KK Robinson

- Razorback commits John Gentry and Jamie Vance both spoke to Rivals this week. One has no plans for more visits to other schools while the other will visit but has his focus set on another state championship. READ GENTRY | READ VANCE

- I think Arkansas may be the toughest SEC West football program to recruit at right now, I break down my thoughts here.

- The Razorbacks will host a large group of 2020 and 2021 prospects for their pre-fall camp cookout next Friday, check out the list. READ

- Among the rising junior visitors will be 2021 Houston-area RB Brandon Campbell who says John Gentry is recruiting him to the Hogs. READ

- Also attending the barbecue next week will be Jai and Jalen Jones, twin Razorback legacies and standout linebackers at South Oak Cliff. We caught up with Jai to get the latest in his recruitment. READ

- We love our regional recruiting analysts here at Rivals but we decided to get a head start on getting 2021 in-staters names out there. Check that out, plus, projected high school football rankings for the season. READ