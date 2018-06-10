Two big-time prospects pulled the trigger on their official visits to Arkansas, bumping the Razorbacks up in the Rivals recruiting rankings from No. 55 to No. 36. That should get an extra boost next week when Mataio Soli picks up his fourth star for the huge summer and junior season (18 sacks) he had. Shamar Nash's flip from Mizzou to Arkansas was historic for the new staff—Arkansas hasn't secured a 4-star WR out of high school since 2011.

- The Razorbacks hosted eight official visitors and a high-priority unofficial visitor this weekend on the Hill. Carl Williams said the Hogs are definitely in his top 3 after his visit, but he's not sure when he'll be committing, and he might take more visits... or will he? 4-star running back Darwin Barlow said the Razorbacks made moves into contention after his visit and his cousin, 3-star ATH Josh Foster said he could see a home on the Hill.

- We caught up with both early-week official visitors soon-to-be 4-star LB Zach Zimos and 3-star PA RB Aaron Young, who both still have more official visits on the books but thoroughly enjoyed their time on the Hill.

- After securing a huge commitment from DE Mataio Soli, the Hogs are also in another top DE's top 5. The no.4-ranked DE in Oklahoma Trace Ford says he's already in talks for an official to Arkansas after camping on the Hill Saturday night. Read the free story to see where else Ford is considering taking an official.

- The Razorbacks locked down two big prospects this week and had two drop off the HawgBeat Big Board when 4-star LB Jackson Hannah committed to Nebraska and 3-star OT Jack Buford committed to his in-state school, Mizzou.

- 3-star OL Triston Miller tweeted a tease to his impending commitment on June 29 and talked to HawgBeat about his options. He's officially visited Arkansas and Kentucky with NC State and UNC coming up.

- The Razorbacks lost one of their own this week after WR Kofi Boateng announced his retirement from the sport of football. Could the Hogs be looking for an immediate replacement?

- We spoke to a new JUCO OL offer from California who the Hogs are trying to get to campus this summer. Unrated Tim Anderson just took an official visit to Louisville and is due to have a big second season at Saddleback CC.

- We caught up with one of the best 2020 WRs in Texas, Round Rock's 4-star standout Collin Sullivan who picked up his very first offer last summer from SMU from now-Razorback WR coach Justin Stepp, who Sullivan says he loves.

- We looked to the future and scouted the most intriguing 2020 Razorback running back offers including heavily-recruited 5-star Zachary Evans.

- Finally, We took a closer look at another one of the Hogs big-time DE targets, 3-star Taurean Carter, breaking down his film and his top 10.



