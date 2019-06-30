This week, Rivals wrapped up the annual 5-star challenge and Arkansas gained a new commit. Meanwhile, several prospects are nearing decisions and more are setting up visits. Catch up on everything you might've missed with this week's edition of Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook:

Subscribe to read premium content for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

- Chad Morris and the Razorbacks scored their second in-state commit of the 2020 class. Read all of our Blayne Toll coverage:

- Blayne Toll Commits to Arkansas over Oklahoma, Tennessee

- What Arkansas is Getting in Blayne Toll

- Coach's Take: Blayne Toll

- Social Reaction: Toll's Commitment Dominates Twitter

- Arkansas's commitments usually come in ways. Check out my three candidates for the next #diamondgangxx addition. READ

- Just two days after entering the transfer portal, sit-one, play-three guard Ithiel Horton from Delaware has planned a visit to Arkansas. READ

- Though Arkansas won't have room for another running back unless they lose an unexpected one on the roster, they'll still have West Mesquite RB Ty Jordan on the Hill at the end of July. READ

- We learned a lot more at the 5-star challenge about where Martavius French, Bryson Eason, Chris Morris and Vernon Broughton are right now in the recruitment and upcoming decisions. READ

- WATCH: One-on-one with Rivals250 LB Martavius French

- WATCH: One-on-one with Rivals250 LB Bryson Eason

- Oakland High School (Tenn.) linebacker Aaron Moore will get back to Arkansas next month. Check out what he had to about Arkansas. READ

- A fourth linebacker from Tennessee should be in Fayetteville for the Fall camp cookout. Read the latest on Drew Francis, Arkansas and his other suitors. READ

- I share my thoughts on the Razorbacks' first seven offensive commits in the 2020 class. READ

- A big-time Rivals250 corner back from Houston is planning his official visit for August. READ