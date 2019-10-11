Nikki's Razorback Recruiting Notebook: Oct. 11, 2019
The Arkansas coaches for hoops and football have been putting in miles over the past few weeks to see their top targets all over the nation. Catch up on all the Razorback offers, stories, upcoming visits and more from October:
Most links are premium! Not a subscriber? Get in for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
BIGGEST HEADLINES
- We've got the latest on virtually every remaining 2020 target and each commit's status with Arkansas as of now. READ OFFENSE | READ DEFENSE
- Arkansas finally extended an offer to the third member of the Whitehaven trio, Tamarion McDonald. Now, all three will visit Arkansas soon. READ MORE
- The new head hog Eric Musselman has the opportunity to make a huge splash by landing athletes in the best in-state class Arkansas has perhaps ever had. We've got the latest on each in-state 2020 target. READ MORE
- Musselman is hosting his second Rivals150 2020 target this weekend for an official visit. More on Canadian standout Keon Ambrose-Hylton. READ MORE
- Picking up a new offer this week, 2020 DB Antwon Fegans is already working on a visit to Fayetteville. READ MORE
- HawgBeat caught up with the newest of four in-state 2022 offers, Maumelle OT Andrew Chamblee. READ MORE
- The Razorbacks were the first to pull the trigger on a Texas freshman running back and schools in the Lone Star State are eyeing him heavily. READ MORE
- The Hogs will host Rivals250 DB Dwight McGlothern in one week's time for his official, we've got the latest on the big picture of his recruitment. READ MORE
NEW OFFERS
FOOTBALL
You can easily follow all of Arkansas's 2021 football offers with these Twitter lists.
HOOPS
IN OTHER NEWS...
- Check out who the Razorback assistants are seeing play under Friday Night Lights in Texas. READ MORE
- Musselman went to see Jacksonville HS and Woodz Elite standout Davonte Davis this week and re-extended his Arkansas scholarship offer post-Ok. State decommitment. READ MORE
- I share my thoughts on whether or not Arkansas still has a shot with the Whitehaven trio despite Tennessee's hard push. READ MORE
- The hoops staff is lining up some JUCO options to add some size and experience, they visited two this week. READ MORE
- Arkansas really only has one target left on the board at quarterback in the 2021 class. I break down his game. READ MORE
- Several top Razorback targets switched up their official visit dates. READ MORE
- The Arkansas graphics department sent out some very topical and cinematic graphics to recruits who shared it heavily on Twitter. READ MORE
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS