The Arkansas coaches for hoops and football have been putting in miles over the past few weeks to see their top targets all over the nation. Catch up on all the Razorback offers, stories, upcoming visits and more from October:

- We've got the latest on virtually every remaining 2020 target and each commit's status with Arkansas as of now. READ OFFENSE | READ DEFENSE

- Arkansas finally extended an offer to the third member of the Whitehaven trio, Tamarion McDonald. Now, all three will visit Arkansas soon. READ MORE

- The new head hog Eric Musselman has the opportunity to make a huge splash by landing athletes in the best in-state class Arkansas has perhaps ever had. We've got the latest on each in-state 2020 target. READ MORE

- Musselman is hosting his second Rivals150 2020 target this weekend for an official visit. More on Canadian standout Keon Ambrose-Hylton. READ MORE

- Picking up a new offer this week, 2020 DB Antwon Fegans is already working on a visit to Fayetteville. READ MORE

- HawgBeat caught up with the newest of four in-state 2022 offers, Maumelle OT Andrew Chamblee. READ MORE

- The Razorbacks were the first to pull the trigger on a Texas freshman running back and schools in the Lone Star State are eyeing him heavily. READ MORE

- The Hogs will host Rivals250 DB Dwight McGlothern in one week's time for his official, we've got the latest on the big picture of his recruitment. READ MORE