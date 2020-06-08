This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. Subscribe to HawgBeat today and receive 50% off an annual subscription PLUS we'll send you a gift code for the remaining cost ($49.50) to use on the Rivals Fan Shop! Click here to sign up College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Razorback Career

Redshirt junior Kendall Catalon is still waiting to take his first snaps in a Razorback uniform after sitting out the 2019 season due to transfer rules. Catalon joined his younger brother Jalen on the Hill after two years at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At 5-foot-9, 186 pounds, Catalon is the smallest receiver Arkansas has on scholarship. In just two seasons for the Jaguars, Catalon was named a team captain and racked up 56 catches for 758 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the leading receiver at Southern in 2018 and helped the Jags clinch their division title going 7-4.

2020 Expectations

After transferring up from an FBS program to the SEC, expectations aren't high for Kendall Catalon going into his fourth overall season of college football. However, he's one of just nine wide receivers on scholarship, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get his name called on game days. Catalon is a unique weapon compared to the 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-4 range of receivers Justin Stepp has been utilizing. He's quick, evasive and exceedingly smart. There may be a role to play for Catalon on this squad in 2020 but he's not expected to compete for starting snaps.

Recruiting Flashback

At Mansfield Legacy High School outside of Dallas, Catalon was the Broncos starting quarterback and he had an impressive senior season. He posted a 62% completion rating with 32 touchdowns, six interceptions and just under 1,700 yards passing as the Broncos went 4-7. He also added 1,001 yards for 16 more scores on the ground, averaging 8.6 yards per rush. Catalon's skills earned him just one FBS offer from New Mexico but he chose Southern over the Lobos, Alcorn State and Northwestern State.

ICYMI