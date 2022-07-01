Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Zooms Into Dead Period with Trio of Commits

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

Dead Period Won't Stop Arkansas' Momentum Though the NCAA's summer dead period kicked off Monday, the Razorbacks are showing no signs of slowing down. The dead period provides a buffer for coaches between the grueling summer and fall schedules, allowing for somewhat of a reset. With that in mind, communication with 2023 prospects via text and call is still fair game, and the Hogs may be looking to take advantage of that with some congratulatory texts sooner rather than later. Three priority targets have commitment dates set in the next week or so, the first of which coming later today in TJ Metcalf.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5maW5hbCA0LiBjb21taXRtZW50IGRhdGUgNy4xLjIyIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jaVBwYVVMcEJnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2lQ cGFVTHBCZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDwnZCh8J2QqPCdkKXwnZCl8J2QsvCd kLDwnZCo8J2QqPCdkJ3wnZ+QIPCfpLTwn4+9IChAdGptZXRjYWxmMykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90am1ldGNhbGYzL3N0YXR1cy8x NTQyMjY2NzMyNTc1ODc1MDcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUg MjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Pinson Valley (Ala.) safety prospect has narrowed his list of more than two dozen offers down to four, and will be choosing from the foursome of Arkansas, Jackson State, Ole Miss and Penn State. A cousin of former Ole Miss superstar D.K., Metcalf has been pegged as an Arkansas lean down the stretch.

Also at the defensive back position is former Michigan State commit Jaylon Braxton, who has previously said he'd like to announce his commitment July 9, his mom's birthday. Braxton, who was a member of the Spartan class at the time of his June official visit to Arkansas, spoke fondly of the Hogs prior to his decision to reopen his recruitment. Ranked as a 5.8-four-star, Braxton would be Arkansas' highest-rated commitment at the position, and a massive flip for first-year defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman. Last, but certainly not least is the highest-rated prospect of the bunch - and the most recently offered, Paris Patterson. Patterson added his offer from the Razorbacks following a strong showing at the team's camp earlier last week. He made short work of scheduling an official visit, and, as we mentioned in the OV Recap section, the staff did their part. The Rivals250 OG out of East St. Louis (Ill.) will have no shortage of options, and though he hasn't named any finalists, recent visits to Arkansas and Tennessee have them pegged as potential leaders. With a July 4 date set, Cody Kennedy and Sam Pittman are certainly hoping to see more than just the city-wide fireworks show.

Hogs Hoping to Ride Past Relationships into Another Five-Star Commit The contact period for the 2024 hoops class opened up a couple of weeks ago, and one of the first names Eric Musselman and Co. contacted was five-star Bishop Gorman (Nev.) guard Jase Richardson. If that name sounds familiar to you, well, that's because it should. Jase's father, Jason, had a 14-year NBA career, where he played for five franchises. A former national champion for Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans in his own right, it appears the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree with Jase. As well as the obvious draw of playing for a team that's made it to the Elite-Eight in back to back seasons, the Razorbacks are hoping to draw on another ace they have up their sleeve. Jason was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2001, and spent time under both Musselman and current Razorback assistant Keith Smart. Though that connection, as well as his ties to Michigan State are evident, Jason doesn't want them to play a deciding factor for his son. “It’s pretty cool to see that happening and how it comes full circle, but at the same time, certain things, it just is what it is,” Jason said. “You know, Michigan State, everybody automatically thinks he’s gonna go to Michigan State once he got that offer, but this is totally his decision. “He has to go to the best situation for him, he has to make that decision himself, because he’s the one that’s going to be on campus, he’s the one that has to go to practice and deal with the yelling from whichever coach it’s coming from. “Sometimes you hear the whispering, ‘Well, they’ve got a prior relationship.’ I don’t want his recruitment to be overlooked because of the relationships I have. Jase is a heck of a ball player, he’s a great young person, a great young man and a great student. That’s all in his hard work and dedication and has nothing to do with the relationships I had.” For more from the former Top-5 pick and what his connections could mean for Arkansas, check out these feature stories from Jackson Collier. 2024 5-star PG in touch with Arkansas staff Coming Full Circle: Musselman, Smart recruiting son of former player

#Decommitted Among the flurry of additions to Arkansas' tenth-ranked 2023 class, the Hogs saw a player opt to reopen his recruitment for the second time.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv ZHNQbGFuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29k c1BsYW48L2E+IPCfkq8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hsYUpoSGNz eDkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9obGFKaEhjc3g5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEV2ZXJldHQgUm91c3NhdyxKciAoQHJvdXNzYXdfanIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcm91c3Nhd19qci9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MTg1OTE3 Mzg5NzU3MjM1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI4LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Everett Roussaw, a linebacker out of Cedar Grove (Ga.), announced Tuesday afternoon that he'd be decommitting from the Razorbacks after a five-month pledge to the team. After committing after the team's first round of Junior Days back in January, Roussaw seemed locked in with Arkansas up to the very end, even saying of his official visit a couple of weeks ago "We’re forming a brotherhood. "We’ve been texting in a group chat, just trying to get a connection and a bond strong before coming up here. Those are my dogs and we just had a good weekend and enjoyed ourselves.” Roussaw will be weighing his Power 5 offers from Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi State and Missouri, as well as Arkansas and a number of G5 and HBCU options. For more on what Roussaw's decision means for Arkansas and its '23 class, check out our full story here.

#Committed

The first to pull the trigger and join Arkansas' top-ten class was one of last week's priority official visitors in Eagle's Landing (Ga.) cornerback RJ Johnson. Johsnon stands an impressive 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, making him the tallest of Arkansas' three DB commits by a fair margin. Rated as a high-three-star by Rivals, Johnson had his fair share of options, including Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt out of the SEC. His commitment also marks a milestone for Arkansas' presence in Johnson's home state, as he became the 13th to call the Hogs by way of the Peach State in the last four classes. For more on Johnson's commitment and what it means for Arkansas, you can read our full story here.

One visit was all it took for Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Alex Sanford to call the Hogs, as he made his announcement immediately after leaving campus Sunday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQg8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJh Y2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNh bVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1h bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlX1NjaGVy ZXIzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlrZV9TY2hlcmVyMzg8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFrZV9UcnVtcDQ2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKYWtlX1RydW1wNDY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfT2RvbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfT2RvbTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9XYWxtYXJ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXYWxtYXJ0 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05pa2U/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5pa2U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTXVycGh5VVNBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNdXJw aHlVU0E8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtYXll c2FuZm9yZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AaWFtYXllc2FuZm9yZDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dQUzwvYT7wn5CX IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Tb2t6VVJjSFdIIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vU29relVSY0hXSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGV4IFNhbmZvcmTw n5mP8J+PvvCfk4wgKEBBbGV4NWFuZm9yZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGV4NWFuZm9yZC9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MTA5NTQ0Mzk1Nzk0 MDIyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI2LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The 5.7-three-star chose Arkansas over his hometown Ole Miss Rebels and his other top schools in Jackson State and Tennessee. Sanford joins Carson Dean as the lone linebacker commits following Everett Roussaw's departure earlier this week, and provides yet another quality three-star prospect within this Arkansas class.

The Hogs added their second DT in less than a week to the 2023 class, this time with 5.5-three-star Stephen Johnson. Johnson, who chose Arkansas over the likes of Liberty and Maryland, made somewhat of a snap decision, after initially planning his commitment for July 4. Though he is a newer offer for the Hogs, Johnson says he felt the family atmosphere from the staff. At 6-foot-4, 315-pounds, Johnson has the size to make waves when he gets to campus next fall, and figures to turn some heads throughout his senior season.

In addition to the monumental hot streak that football has been on in the '23 class, the Hoop Hogs made it known that you shouldn't forget about them with their first commitment. That comes in the form of the nation's No. 37 player, Layden Blocker. Though he is enrolled at Sunrise Christian Academy, Blocker is a Little Rock native, so the decision to come home rather than opting to play for Kansas or Kansas State (or any other school he could've wanted to attend) shouldn't be a surprise. In addition to his No. 37 ranking, it wouldn't be far-fetched to expect Blocker earn his fifth-star sooner rather than later, as he's been an absolute force throughout summer ball.

