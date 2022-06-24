Recruiting Roundup: Pair of Commitments Launch Arkansas Into Final OV Week

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

Official Visitor Recaps It was a wild weekend for Arkansas on the trail, bringing in a number of official visitors, as well as a pair of commitments on the defensive side of the ball. Tight end Luke Hasz, the Razorbacks' highest-rated commit of the Sam Pittman era, was the only recruit pledged to the Hogs coming into Friday afternoon, but he made his presence felt. A man of few words, Hasz told HawgBeat that his official experience paralleled his previous trips in a lot of ways. One especially important aspect of Luke's being in town, however, was the accompaniment of fellow Oklahoman Cole Adams. Adams, who has emerged as a key target at the wide receiver position, was unable to be reached for comment off the heels of his visit, but Hasz seemed optimistic about Arkansas' chances when continuing his pitch into this week on Twitter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yLzPwn5SSIFJhem9yYmFjayBmYW5zIGxldOKAmXMgbWFrZXMgdGhp cyAzLzMg8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vemY0TjBXVWR0UyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pmNE4wV1VkdFM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTHVr ZSBIYXN6IChATHVrZUhhc3o1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0x1a2VIYXN6NS9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MDAyNjg5MTIxNzgxMzUwOT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The second of "2" that Hasz is referring to in his tweet is none other than Arkansas' newest commit, defensive tackle Ian Geffrard. Geffrard, who holds offers in the trenches on both sides of the ball, named Arkansas among his top two schools prior to committing later in the week, saying the Razorbacks slightly trailed Auburn as his recruitment ventured into the home stretch. It didn't take long, though, for him to put aside the matter of distance which he claimed gave the Tigers a slight boost, and he became the second commitment in as many days for the Hogs. More on that commitment later in this roundup. Sticking on the defensive side of the ball, we saw a trio of defensive back targets impressed by their time on the Hill. Kicking it off was Michigan State commit Jaylon Braxton, who Rivals lists as a 5.8-four-star and the No. 39 corner in the country. Though he is pledged to the Spartans, the 6-foot, 170-pound prospect out of Frisco Lone Star (Texas) left no doubt that Arkansas would remain in his process. "Yeah, I'm just keeping my options open,” Braxton said. “Arkansas is definitely a school that I'd go to, just in case." Three-stars Jeremiah Hughes and RJ Johnson joined Braxton to form what was a dream-like group for first-year defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman. Hughes, the Pine Bluff native who currently suits up for Bishop Gorman (Nev.), announced via Twitter last night that he'd be closing his recruitment, and deciding between Arkansas, LSU, Utah and Washington on July 7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgZ2xvcnkgdG8gR29kLiBTaHV0dGluZyBkb3duIG15IHJlY3J1 aXRtZW50IGFuZCBhbm5vdW5jaW5nIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgIG9uIG15IHBh cmVudHMgYW5uaXZlcnNhcnkgSnVseSA3LiDinJ3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZSSTNnZDdaaEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GUkkzZ2Q3 WmhEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEplcmVtaWFoIEh1Z2hlcyAoQGplcnZtaWFo aHVnaGVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2plcnZtaWFo aHVnaGVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTQwMTY2NzQ3NzU1NDkxMzI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Johnson, who Arkansas pursued later than most of his remaining schools, was especially complimentary of his visit, going as far as saying he "would love to come play for Coach Bowman." That relationship, paired with his admiration for what Sam Pittman is building in Fayetteville has Arkansas hopeful that they can land the 5.7-priority CB target. Lastly, joining Adams as potential additions to coach Kenny Guiton's receiver room was another highly-touted recruit with ties to Arkansas in Joshua Manning. The Lee's Summit (Mo.) four-star has emerged as one of - if not Arkansas' premier targets at wideout, and for good reason. A star in his own right, Manning turned to a pretty notable Razorback receiver in Treylon Burks when describing what he likes about Kendal Briles' offense. "He was a playmaker honestly," Manning said. "The big, explosive plays and that's why he went in the first round." Furthering Arkansas' chances are the fact that Manning is a legacy, as his mother, Roxanne McCrory, played basketball for the Lady Razorbacks back in the '90s.

Three-Star Wideout Reminds Staff of Treylon Burks In addition to the slew of official visitors, the Arkansas staff has been on a tear of offering summer positional camps to recruits. One such prospect who has taken advantage of the opportunity is Alabama three-star wideout Davion Dozier. Dozier picked up his offer from Arkansas in May, and made quick work of planning out an unofficial visit for this past weekend. Prior to setting foot in Fayetteville, Dozier included the Razorbacks in his top five last week, joined by Duke, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. That visit went well, according to an interview with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sean Williams, where Dozier says he plans on setting an official trip to Arkansas when they take on the defending AAC champion Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 3. "Me and Coach Pittman talked and it was an overall great experience being up there," Dozier said. "They like that I'm a tall, athletic receiver. They said I remind them of Treylon Burks." With no timeline yet in place for the 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver's commitment, Arkansas is reportedly playing the long game with Dozier, as he says they're willing to wait on him to make a decision without any pressure to commit.

One Final Round of Visitors Could be a Jackpot for Pittman and Co. With two commitments in as many weekends in the books, Arkansas looks to round out a productive June with a bang. The Arkansas staff seems primed for one last hoorah in the coming weeks, and they'll have the horses to do so over the next three days, including Rivals250 ATH prospect Micah Tease. The Booker T. Washington (Okla.) four-star comes to town off the heels of trips to Michigan State and USC just a month after including the trio in his top ten. Also making that cut were Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M. One thing working in Arkansas' favor is fellow Oklahoman and current commitment Luke Hasz, who has been a vocal recruiter throughout Tease's process. Hasz's brother Dylan, who earned an offer from Arkansas at the start of the month, is also locked in for an official trip. Whether or not Luke will make the trip is unknown at this time, but the staff will have its fair share of commitments helping them out regardless. Carson Dean, Kaleb James and Quincy Rhodes are all set to get another look at their future home on official visits as well. The trio of commits will have no shortage of talent to attempt to add to the nation's 11th-ranked class. For a full list, plus a new Rivals250 addition to the slate and recaps from all of Arkansas' official visitors, check out our June 2022 Visitors thread over at the Trough.

Arkansas Awaiting Announcement from Major Four-Star Hoops Target With football red-hot on the trail of late, is it really a surprise that Eric Musselman would remind the Razorback faithful what he's capable of? That's exactly what he'll hope to do when four-star point guard Layden Blocker announces his college decision tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXkgR2/wn5mP8J+PviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veHcx NTlpcGRrcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3h3MTU5aXBka3E8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTGF5ZGVuIEJsb2NrZXIgKEBMYXlnb2dldGl0MikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYXlnb2dldGl0Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTU0MDMz NzI5OTc3ODU2ODE5Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDI0LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Though now enrolled at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita (Kan.), Blocker began his high school career at Little Rock Christian - where he'll be announcing his commitment. The Razorbacks are the presumed favorites for the 6-foot-2 in-state prospect, with nearby Kansas State giving them a run for their money. You can attend the ceremony yourself or just check back in at HawgBeat for coverage of the nation's No. 37 prospect's decision day.

#Committed

The fun didn't end with the conclusion of official visits on Sunday, as the Hogs added commitments No. 13 and 14 to their 11th-ranked 2023 class. Ian Geffrard, who I mentioned earlier on, was somewhat of a surprise commit, after telling media that Arkansas trailed Auburn for his services just two days earlier. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound hybrid lineman provides an interesting look for first-year defensive line coach Deke Adams' front, choosing Arkansas over a handful of SEC offers, as well as Texas and West Virginia out of the Big 12. Also joining the Razorback class was Texas defensive back Christian Ford. Ford, though unrated by Rivals, holds an impressive offer sheet boasting the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, TCU and Washington State. Ford also came far less surprisingly for the staff, letting them know at dinner Saturday evening.

New Offers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIHdvbmRlcmZ1bCBjb252ZXJzYXRpb24gd2l0aCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuPC9hPiBJ4oCZbSB0 cnVseSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUaGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBPZiBBcmthbnNhc/CfkJfwn5CXISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BclJlY3J1aXRpbmdHdXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEFyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PdGlzS2lyazIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBP dGlzS2lyazIzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoQ2FsYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDYWxhPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvd3BzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jd3BzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXJrYW5zYXM/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBcmthbnNhczwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jhem9yYmFja3M/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSYXpvcmJhY2tz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoUkJvbGRl bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hSQm9sZGVuPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVXB0ZXJncm92ZT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hVcHRlcmdyb3ZlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RvZGRFc2tvbGE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvZGRFc2tvbGE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9pUXhkc29oWlpYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaVF4ZHNvaFpaWDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDigJxRdWVudGluIE11cnBoeeKAnSAyMDI1IFFCIChATXVy cGh5UXVlbnRvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NdXJw aHlRdWVudG9uL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM4MjgwNTgxMTM3NjMzMjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciB0YWxraW5nIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gSSBhbSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUg bXkgZmlyc3QgZDEgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgdW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9PZG9tP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaF9PZG9tPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoUm9zc3o/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUm9zc3o8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96UUxIQWJaeWtYIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20velFMSEFiWnlrWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlqYWggVGhv bWFzIChARTFpamFoVGhvbWFzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0UxaWphaFRob21hcy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNzg2NjkzNTM1ODE2OTA4OD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=