Recruiting Roundup: Three more commits have Hogs riding high, what's next?

The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast In addition to the HawgBoard, another staple of our football recruiting coverage going forward was introduced this week with the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast. The newest member of the recently-founded HawgBeat Podcast Network, this (at least) weekly show will provide you with everything you need to know about Arkansas Razorback recruiting in a short, easily digestible format - courtesy of yours truly (Alex Trader) and Mason Choate. We started off with an interview with four-star cornerback and recent Razorback commit Jaylon Braxton, where we talked about why he chose Arkansas, what his process was like, his thoughts on DBs coach Dominique Bowman and more. We didn't stop there, either, as a run of back-to-back commitments from three-star priority targets Brad Spence (LB) and Davion Dozier (WR) spurred an "emergency" episode, where Spence joined the program to talk about his decision, the Texas-to-Arkansas pipeline and much more.

What's Next for the Razorbacks' 2023 Class? With 23 members now verbally committed to the Razorbacks, spots within the 2023 class are just about filled up. Three new members in the past week could be putting some serious pressure on a trio of Arkansas' remaining top targets. The most likely of which, at least according to my FutureCast from earlier this week, is Pike Road, Ala. offensive tackle Vysen Lang. Lang, who's rated as a 5.8-four-star by Rivals, has emerged as a top target for the Razorbacks since missing out on the trio of Charles Jagusah, Madden Sanker and Connor Stroh. Also worth noting are Markis Deal (DT) and Joshua Manning (WR), who both have familial ties to the Natural State. Manning postponed his commitment last week, potentially lending Arkansas a helping hand in making a late push in his recruitment. Despite that delay, and his mother's career as a Lady-Razorback basketball player in the '90s, I don't see Arkansas being the one to bring in the four-star wideout. Deal's ties, while less extensive, may also prove a crucial factor should Arkansas hope to remain in the mix. Deal included the Hogs in his top six this week, along with Georgia, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas and USC, and there's no question where his family in Bella Vista would like him to spend the next 3-5 years.

Introducing the 2023 Arkansas Football Offensive HawgBoard I spoke about it earlier in the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast section, but I'm equally excited to present to you all the first-edition of the 2023 Offensive HawgBoard. The HawgBoard is our new and improved take on the classic 'Big Board," and it provides up-to-date information on Arkansas' commits and top targets within the '23 class, including height, weight, interest in the Hogs, film breakdowns and anything else you need to know. Below, I've included the full "Quarterbacks" section of the board for you to take a look at, but you can see the full version of the 2023 Arkansas Football Recruiting HawgBoard - Offense completely FREE until 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, July 15.

QUARTERBACK Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Malachi Singleton 6-1 217 Commit Kennesaw, GA (North Cobb)

Need to Know - Though there were rumblings that Arkansas was in the market to flip Purdue quarterback commit Rickie Collins earlier this summer, those talks have seemingly ceased. The Razorbacks appear to be content with their first QB commit as their only - and why not? After all, he was just named to the ranks of the Elite11 following a strong performance at the camp in Redondo Beach, Calif. last month. Film Study - Malachi Singleton

The Razorback baseball team gained a commitment from former Oklahoma backup catcher Hudson Polk this week.

