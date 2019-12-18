WATCH: Sam Pittman discusses his seven new Arkansas signees, more
The Razorbacks signed seven on the first day of the early national signing period, the fewest of all SEC teams. Arkansas was only left with six commits after Chad Morris was fired and new head hog Sam Pittman was able to hold on to all six on top of flipping two commits from Missouri, signing a linebacker out of Louisiana and flipping a four-star cornerback away from Oregon.
Hear what Coach Pittman had to say on his seven new signees, including three early enrollees, then read all seven signing day stories:
LB Catrell Wallace
LB Jashaud Stewart
DL Blayne Toll
DB Myles Slusher
OL Ray Curry
RB Dominique Johnson
LB Kelin Burrle
Bonus Post-Signing Recap and Q&A
