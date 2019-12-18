The Razorbacks signed seven on the first day of the early national signing period, the fewest of all SEC teams. Arkansas was only left with six commits after Chad Morris was fired and new head hog Sam Pittman was able to hold on to all six on top of flipping two commits from Missouri, signing a linebacker out of Louisiana and flipping a four-star cornerback away from Oregon.

Hear what Coach Pittman had to say on his seven new signees, including three early enrollees, then read all seven signing day stories:

LB Catrell Wallace

LB Jashaud Stewart

DL Blayne Toll

DB Myles Slusher

OL Ray Curry

RB Dominique Johnson

LB Kelin Burrle