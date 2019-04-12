Arkansas is recruiting most ambitiously at both defensive back and wide receiver and like in 2019, it might take longer for the Hogs to get some top 250 prospects in the class but the most they stay in the mix with now, the better their chances are at scooping them up down the road.

The Hogs already have one corner committed in the 2020 class in Edna Karr standout Jamie "Greedy" Vance and it looks like they can take anywhere from three to four more.

Jamie Vance ^ Vance does want to take most or all of his official visits but he still looks pretty solid despite that. Other schools he'll visit include Louisville, Auburn and Arizona State. His former teammate Devin Bush is already excelling on the team this spring so Vance has one more reason to stay committed. He had a great time on his official visit.

Jahari Rogers ^ One of the top athletes in Texas, Arlington standout Jahari Rogers picked up his third offer from the Hogs in October after a great junior season. He's since cut his list of 23 offers down to eight: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Florida, Texas, Miami, TCU and LSU. Arkansas will get one of his first official visits at the beginning of May and he's bringing his True Buzz 7 on 7 teammate Ryan Watts with him. Texas is a major player for Rogers and he's already visited this spring, he has a strong FutureCast to Oklahoma right now.

Brian George ^ This Kansas (Highland CC) JUCO corner picked up his offer from Arkansas and promptly came up to visit for the spring game. He has seven very viable options right now including Auburn, Texas Tech, Houston and more but getting him on campus was a great first step. He'll be a December graduate.

Jerrin Thompson ^ One of the best safety prospects in Texas, 4-star Jerrin Thompson was in the first group of prospects to visit officially this spring but Arkansas will fight tooth and nail with LSU for this one. He did say that the Hogs are top two but it sounds like the ball isn't quite in the Hogs court right now. That doesn't mean he won't end up a Hog, potentially with his 3-star WR teammate Ja'Lynn Polk.