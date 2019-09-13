Arkansas is looking for redemption this weekend as they host 1-1 Colorado State. Redemption not only for their 2018 fourth quarter collapse against the Rams, but also for their very disappointing loss on the road at Ole Miss last weekend. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup with the Rams...

Attention @RazorbackFB fans. If you are a DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse or AT&T TV Now subscriber, you may not be able to view tomorrow’s game against Colorado State at 3:00 pm CST on the SEC Network. Visit https://t.co/oMlamCmUCI for the latest info.

QB Collin Hill: Hill was good enough to start as a true freshman for the Rams but tore his ACL after five games. He tore his ACL again in the off-season before the 2018 season, playing just five snaps against Arkansas. He threw for a career high 374 yards against Colorado in game one this season and he's throwing 70.8% completions in 2019. Hill has rushed the ball just eight times for a net gain of seven yards.

WR Dante Wright: A true freshman, Dante Wright has led the Rams in receiving this season with 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He's also posted 92 yards rushing with two more touchdowns on the ground. Wright is 5-foot-10 and listed at just 165 pounds.

RB Marvin Kinsey Jr: Despite not starting the first two games for the Rams, Kinsey Jr. leads the team with 130 yards rushing on 25 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per carry. The Rams like to use Kinsey as an option in the red zone, he has two receiving touchdown catches.

DT Ellison Hubbard and DT Tony McBride: Hubbard and McBride bring a lot of combined experience to the Rams defensive front and they have combined for 5.5 sacks this season. The Arkansas and Colorado St. defenses are tied in the standings with 7 sacks a piece.