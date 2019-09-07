It's just the second week of the 2019 season, but it's not too early to call today's game at Ole Miss the most important of the year. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup with the Rebels...

Important Times

Gates open: 4:30 p.m. CT

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app/ESPN3.com

On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On The Call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst), Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 135/384

Weather

Kickoff (6 p.m.): 87 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds N 8 mph

Postgame (10 p.m.): 73 degrees, 0% chance of rain, winds NE 3 mph

Ole Miss Players to Know

QB Matt Corral: The No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018, he has taken the reigns as Ole Miss' starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman. He struggled against Memphis, though, completing only 9 of 19 passes for 93 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.



RB Scottie Phillips: Finishing just shy of 1,000 yards last season, Phillips scored the Rebels' lone touchdown last week while rushing for 62 yards on 19 carries. He had 18 attempts for 86 yards and a score against the Razorbacks in 2018.



NT Benito Jones: Although he had just three tackles last week, one of them was for a loss and he came down with an interception. He was a preseason All-SEC selection by multiple publications.



LB Lakia Henry: Considered an Arkansas lean at one point, Henry showed why he was a four-star prospect coming out of junior college when he racked up seven solo tackles against Memphis in his first game with the Rebels.



Predictions

Vegas: +6.5 (O/U 50.5) … That equates to about Ole Miss 29, Arkansas 22

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Ole Miss 34, Arkansas 31

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Arkansas 28, Ole Miss 27

Nikki Chavanelle: Arkansas 27, Ole Miss 17