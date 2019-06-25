HawgBeat begins its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents with a closer look at Portland State. The Razorbacks host the Vikings on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

2018 record: 4-7 (3-5 Big Sky)

After going winless in 2017, the Vikings bounced back by winning four games last season. The highlight of the year was knocking off FCS No. 14 Montana on the road. Portland State overcame three turnovers - two of which were recovered by former Arkansas player Reid Miller - and got a 52-yard field goal with four second remaining to pull off the upset. That sparked a three-game winning streak in Big Sky play.

Head coach: Bruce Barnum (5th season)

In the span of just a few months during the 2015 season, Barnum went from interim head coach to FCS National Coach of the Year, guiding the Vikings to a 9-3 record that included two wins over FBS programs. However, he’s won just seven games since then and has a 16-29 overall record.