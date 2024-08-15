HawgBeat Radio: Takeaways from Arkansas fall camp scrimmage No. 2
HawgBeat publisher Mason Choate and managing editor Riley McFerran give updates following Arkansas football's second fall camp scrimmage Thursday.
Talking about notable plays, eight interceptions by the quarterbacks, how the offensive line is shaping up, buying and selling stock, players going viral, how many wins for Sam Pittman to keep his job and more.
Watch the podcast exclusively on the YouTube link below (it's not made public) or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.
