FAYETTEVILLE — After taking care of business in Week 1 against the Western Carolina Catamounts, the Razorbacks are set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Flashes finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference in the 2022 regular season, which included a hard-fought 39-22 loss to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Kent State participated in two other matchups against Power 5 teams during the 2022 season. It lost to Washington 45-20 in the season-opener and Oklahoma 33-3 in Week 2.

Now, the Golden Flashes have a first-year head coach in Kenni Burns and they return zero starters on offense. The impact of those changes was felt in a 56-6 loss to Central Florida in Week 1.

The Hogs have not played a Mid-American Conference foe since 2015, when Toledo upset Arkansas 16-12.

Favored to win the game by 38.5 points according to BetSaracen, the Razorbacks should have no issues against a Golden Flashes team that had major roster and coaching turnover during the offseason.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. CT…