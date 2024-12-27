How to Watch, BetSaracen Picks: Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (Liberty Bowl)

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC) will play in the Liberty Bowl for the seventh time in program history Friday when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

Both teams will look much different than they did in the regular season, as Arkansas has lost more than 20 players and a significant amount of starters to the transfer portal, while Texas Tech will be without both its coordinators, its starting quarterback and its star wide receiver.

"The majority of the kids that are going to play in the bowl are going to be on the team next year, so we are using that as development and belief," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Dec. 12. "Just because you’ve been hiding over in the corner, doesn't mean you can’t play. It’s just somebody that had developed faster, or we had faith a little bit because we’ve seen them do things. I think this bowl prep is going to enhance our football team."

The Razorbacks will have two first-time starters on the offensive line, a whole new group of starters at receiver and redshirt sophomore Rodney Hill is expected to start at running back. Defensively, the Hogs will have a strong group of familiar faces, led by defensive tackle Cam Ball and linebackers Xavian Sorey Jr. and Stephen Dix Jr. in the middle.

Texas Tech will start true freshman Will Hammond at quarterback. The Austin, Texas, native led the state of Texas in passing as a senior last fall with 3,901 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, while rushing for an additional 1,077 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Pittman has led the Razorbacks to a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons, and to the Liberty Bowl for the second time in his coaching tenure at Arkansas. He is one of only five Arkansas head coaches in program history to lead the Razorbacks to bowl games in four of their first five seasons at the helm.

Arkansas is 3-3 all-time in Liberty Bowl games. The Hogs played Tennessee (1971), Auburn (1984), Georgia (1987), East Carolina (2010), Kansas State (2016) and Kansas (2022) in their six prior appearances.

BetSaracen lists the Razorbacks as a 1-point favorite over the Red Raiders, with the over/under on total points set at 53. Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Red Raiders, plus more helpful links, betting odds, our picks and more...