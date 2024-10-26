How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas at Mississippi State

in other news
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) will look to get back in the win column Saturday when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
After upsetting Tennessee at home Oct. 5, the Razorbacks fell flat off a bye week and suffered a 34-10 loss to LSU last time out in Fayetteville. The Bulldogs’ only win all year came in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky, and they most recently lost 34-24 to Texas A&M at home last weekend.
“Mississippi State's playing really, really well, and playing with a lot of energy,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. “And it's early game there, so they have to travel in about an hour, hour-and-10 that morning. And the cow bells they have, and Coach Lebby’s done a great job. So we're excited to get over there. We understand how good they're playing right now, how hard they're playing and have all year, and have high respect for the coach and the team. We're looking forward to going over there and playing.”
The Razorbacks will be without starting running back Ja’Quinden Jackson due to an ankle injury. Backup Rodney Hill has been listed as questionable, but it sounds like it’ll be freshman Braylen Russell getting an increased workload.
“I think let’s saddle up Braylen Russell, let’s go,” Pittman said Monday. “I think he’s ready to go. Have already met with him this morning. Called him in and said, ‘Hey man, you want it, go take it.’ And I think he’s a really good player, I think he needs some confidence. We need to get him rolling, to me, early in the game. But I believe whole-heartedly in him.”
Mississippi State has won two straight over the Razorbacks, as the Bulldogs knocked the Hogs off 7-3 in Fayetteville last season, plus they dominated Arkansas with a 40-17 win in Starkville back in 2022.
Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Bulldogs, plus more helpful links to content throughout the week and press conferences...
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:45 a.m. CT
Where: Davis Wade Stadium — Starkville, Mississippi
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell)
- Latest injury news for Arkansas running backs
- Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas
- Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts
- Arkansas football availability report - Mississippi State week
- Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
- Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
- What Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said about Arkansas
- Pittman ready to 'saddle up' Russell, other running backs
- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Mississippi State preview
