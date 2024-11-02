How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) are set to host the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Coming off a 26-14 win over Oklahoma, the Rebels will be eyeing their first victory in Fayetteville since 2008. Arkansas took down Mississippi State, 58-25, in dominant fashion a week ago, and the Razorbacks will look to join Kentucky and LSU as teams to knock off Ole Miss this season.

"Really good football team," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Obviously well coached with coach (Lane) Kiffin. Seemed like this year a little bit different. They've always played well on defense, but you're looking at number one rush defense in the country and number one against points given allowed in the country. Very, very good. Their front is deep. Very good. They're very, very good at every position on the D-line. Their linebackers are playing well. Pooh Paul's their leading tackler. He's playing extremely well. And they're just really good defensively.

"You think about Ole Miss, you think about offense and then you go over on offense and they have Jaxson Dart who's really, really good, Tre Harris who didn't play last week, but we're expecting him to be there this week. And then the running back has 650 plus yards. So just a really, really good football team, that's very explosive. And like I said before, their defense is playing extremely well. We're looking forward to. I think the house is going to be packed here on Saturday and we're excited that the fans are out here supporting us and happy about that."

Arkansas is expected to be without starting running back Ja'Quinden Jackson for the second straight game due to an ankle injury. Expect freshman Braylen Russell to build on a 175-yard performance at Mississippi State, plus Florida State transfer Rodney Hill is also expected to return from a knee injury to suit up in this one.

"Obviously (Russell's) hard to stop for negative yards because he’s got such big legs as well," Pittman said. "The offensive line it seems like, when he’s in there, they’ve been performing at their best as well. I think it says a lot about how he ran in high school. That’s how he ran in high school. Big runs come from running hard when you get the football, not ‘I’m going to get a big run.’ It’s breaking a tackle, it’s hitting a whole on time, the timing and all those things. He’s been prepared for a long time and he’s continued to do that here for us."

The Razorbacks are seeking their seventh 4-2 or better start in league play since joining the SEC in 1992. Previous starts of 4-2 or better include 1995 (5-2), 1998 (5-1), 2006 (6-0), 2010 (4-2), 2011 (5-1) and 2015 (4-2).

