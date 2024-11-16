How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 3-3 SEC) are set to host the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

This game will mark the third time this season Arkansas has played host to a top-10 team in Fayetteville. The last time the Hogs played Texas at Razorback Stadium, they earned a memorable 40-21 victory on Sept. 11, 2021.

"Boy, I’d like to live on that (game) and make it make a difference in Saturday’s game, but it certainly won’t," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "What they’ve done is they’ve recruited extremely well. They’ve gotten so much more physical and bigger on the offensive line and defensive line. Got linebackers that can run. They’re a big football team. Certainly not big and slow, they’re big and fast. They went out and got a kick returner and a punt returner. Of course, they have two of the better quarterbacks on one team I’ve ever seen.

"What (Steve Sarkisian) has done, he’s went in there and recruited extremely well, hired a staff of great coaches that are coaching extremely well and the kids play hard and they’ve got good players. I’m not for sure that they necessarily had that when he took the job. I’m not trying to demean anybody, but they’re much more talented than what they were when he took the job. That’s certainly a credit to him and his recruiting staff and his coaches."

Arkansas running back Ja'Quinden Jackson is expected to return after missing each of the past two games with an ankle injury. Jackson, who began his career at Texas, has ran for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

"He's healthy," Pittman said Wednesday. "He's ready to go. He's looked really good in practice and I expect him to go out there and play at full strength and full speed. It's good to have him back."

The Razorbacks are just one win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the fourth time in five seasons. Arkansas has won each of the last two games in the series (2014, 2021), but Texas has a 56-23 lead in the all-time series, including a 17-4 record in Fayetteville.

