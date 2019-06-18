Two new commits, four new football offers, six new hoops offers and plenty of headlines, catch up on everything you might've missed in both Arkansas football and basketball recruiting in the past week:

- Arkansas locked down their 2020 quarterback and the head hogs' son this weekend. Naturally, we went all out with the coverage:

- Texas QB, Head Hog's Son Chandler Morris Commits to Arkansas

- Chandler Morris Talks Decision ($)

- Commitment Analysis and Scouting Report

- Morris was the second commit of the day on Friday after Houston North Shore running back John Gentry called the Hogs in the morning. Read all about his recruitment and decision. READ

- One of Arkansas's must-get in-state prospects wrapped up his official visit to Arkansas and is very close to a decision. ($) READ

- Westlake wide receiver commit Mason Mangum was back on the Hill for his official visit and he was hard at work recruiting players to join the class. ($) READ

- With all the latest intel, I give my choices for next prospects to commit to Arkansas. ($) READ

- A few days before landing their first running back commit of the 2020 class, the Hogs extended just their sixth in-state offer to North Little Rock running back Brandon Thomas. READ

- Arkansas had one already-offered 2021 QB throw at camp this week, Carlos Del Rio, and they offered another, Alabama quarterback Will Crowder. They've now offered nine 2021 QBs. READ

- 6-foot-6, 4-star forward Micah Peavy broke down some of the schools coming after him hard, including Arkansas. ($) READ

- Miss. RB/S Janari Dean, Louisiana S Donovan Johnson, Louisiana DT Patrick Jenkins, Missouri DE/LB Lanell Carr, Missouri DT Kevon Billingsley and Texas ATH Joshua Eaton all eliminated the Hogs or committed this past week. Check out how the HawgBeat Big Board looks now. ($) READ