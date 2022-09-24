Pregame HQ: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Aggies get set to take the field at 6 p.m. CT inside AT&T Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. Texas A&M headquarters.
Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts from the week to prepare for the Hogs and the Aggies:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
Kickoff: 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN and ESPN app
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey)
