Razorback Career

Enrolling early at Arkansas, Knox was one of a dozen true freshmen with high expectations on him for his first season. Given the overall 2-10 record and the quarterback carousel, it's hard to argue that Knox didn't live up to his expectations. Despite missing three games and having limited reps in week 11 (illness/hip injury), Knox still finished his first year as the third leading receiver, putting up 385 for 13.7 yards per catch and three touchdowns. Knox had the third highest receiving grade on the team (65.2) and had higher grades for drops on the season (with 4 drops) and run blocking (72.9) than Treylon Burks and Mike Woods. Knox played 537 snaps with just one penalty on the season. One of few starting true freshmen in the SEC, Knox ranked third among first year receivers in yards (385), yards per catch (13.8), receptions per game (2.5) and yards per game (35.0). His best game came in week four against San Jose State. Knox racked up eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

2020 Expectations

There will be several receivers trying to push for some of Trey Knox's starting snaps in 2020 but he's expected to hold on to the role and improve on his numbers from last season. At 6-foot-5, Knox is one of several large targets for Feleipe Franks to hit and with more time on the squad, his route-running should be even cleaner. Knox isn't much of a speedster, so he'll have to use craftiness and timing to get the jump on defenders. The former 4-star was one of many placed on honor roll after his first year on campus.

Recruiting Flashback

Landing Trey Knox out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was one of the biggest wins of the 2019 recruiting cycle. Knox finished as the top-ranked commit in the class and Justin Stepp convinced him to come to Arkansas over Florida and home state Tennessee. Knox was ranked the No.4 player coming out of the Volunteer State in his class and earned 19 Division-I offers throughout his recruitment. Arkansas managed to hold on to Knox but lost his teammate, Adonis Otey, who landed at USC. Chad Morris, Stepp and Joe Craddock won Knox over in time for the early signing period and got him on campus early as well. Knox announced with an iconic commitment video where he played dodgeball against players wearing the shirts for the schools at the top of his list. After hitting Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee out of the game, Knox finally revealed his Arkansas t-shirt and gloves.

