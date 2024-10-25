Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State

in other news
Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
See what BulldogBlitz Managing Editor Jason Stamm had to say about Mississippi State ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and Mississippi State ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas
Sam Pittman updated the ongoing left guard position battle between Keyshawn Blackstock and Patrick Kutas on Wednesday.
Latest injury news for Arkansas running backs
The latest updates on Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill ahead of the Mississippi State game.
Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the Miss. State Bulldogs on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
in other news
Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
See what BulldogBlitz Managing Editor Jason Stamm had to say about Mississippi State ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and Mississippi State ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas
Sam Pittman updated the ongoing left guard position battle between Keyshawn Blackstock and Patrick Kutas on Wednesday.
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) are set to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at 11:45 a.m. CT Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
Arkansas was beat 34-10 by LSU at Razorback Stadium last Saturday, while the Bulldogs put up a tough fight in a 34-24 home loss to Texas A&M.
Last season, Mississippi State defeated the Razorbacks in an ugly 7-3 game in Fayetteville. Both teams now look much different, especially the Bulldogs, who are now led by first-year head coach Jeff Lebby.
“They've got a great football team,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. “Sometimes everybody looks at somebody's record and they go, 'Man, well, who'd they play?' You know? And this is his first year in there and all that. He's playing everybody, you know, 10 points or under, you know, whatever.
“But I got to know him through Kendal (Briles) and his dad. Obviously through that, wonderful great guy. And you can see how the team, how well the team's coached and how well the team's moving forward. And they're a scary team, now, to go in there and play and the cowbell's going off and all that. But I believe Mississippi State hired the right guy and I think they're going to be really, really good this Saturday and moving forward.”
Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs (BetSaracen). Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on SEC Network:
---------------------
More Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Preview Content
- Latest injury news for Arkansas running backs
- Ongoing battle at left guard for Arkansas
- Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts
- Arkansas football availability report - Mississippi State week
- Know the Foe: Gaining Mississippi State insight with BulldogBlitz
- Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
- What Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said about Arkansas
- Pittman ready to 'saddle up' Russell, other running backs
- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Mississippi State preview
---------------------
Mason Choate - Publisher
If there was ever a “must-win” game for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman, it’s this one. The Hogs need to win this one for a lot of reasons, one of which is the simple fact that you can’t lose to a Mississippi State team with a 1-6 record.
The Bulldogs have been playing tough football against good opponents such as Texas A&M and Georgia in recent weeks, while the Razorbacks didn’t look great at all against LSU.
Three weeks ago, I probably would’ve had Arkansas winning this one easily. The Bulldogs will probably give them all they can handle.
Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 24
Riley McFerran - Managing Editor
I had this pegged in the preseason as Arkansas' easiest SEC game of the season despite it being on the road, and even though that may still hold true, I don't think the Razorbacks will have a walk in the park against the Bulldogs.
Jeff Lebby's team is starting to figure things out offensively and it seems to be on the cusp of an upset after playing teams like Georgia and Texas A&M competitively. Will the Hogs fall into that trap?
This game is not only integral to Arkansas' postseason chances, but lose it and Sam Pittman's Hogs could really unravel to close the season. But picking this game comes down to a simple equation: Year 5 (Pittman) vs. Year 1 (Lebby) and an experienced quarterback (Taylen Green) vs. a freshman quarterback (Michael Van Buren Jr.).
In a unsurprisingly weird, back-and-forth ballgame, Arkansas eclipses the 30-point mark for the first time since the UAB game with a late fourth-quarter touchdown by freshman running back Braylen Russell. It's never pretty, but the Razorbacks collect their second 10-point road SEC win of the season.
Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23
Daniel Fair - Staff Writer
It’s not hyperbolic to say this matchup against Mississippi State is a must-win for the Razorbacks and Sam Pittman. Sure, the win over Tennessee was fun, but the Hogs got bright back down to Earth and were smacked around by LSU last weekend.
Mississippi State is 1-6, but don’t let the record fool you. They’ve come along lately, with their last two losses (Georgia and Texas A&M) being only 10 points a piece.
It’ll be a tough road environment with the Cowbells ringing inside Davis-Wade Stadium, but I think the Hogs are built to withstand it. It’s closer than fans would hope for, though.
Arkansas 24, Mississippi State 21
Jackson Collier - Basketball Recruiting Analyst
This has the potential to be a major trap game for the Razorbacks, and if it goes the wrong way, likely keeps Arkansas out of a bowl.
The Bulldogs have managed to put up some points in recent weeks, but the defense hasn't been able to stop anybody. Head coach Jeff Lebby sent an email out to students urging their support with cowbells and attendance for the game this weekend, perhaps sensing this could be the best chance his team has of winning a conference game this season.
While I am not super confident in Arkansas coming away with a victory this weekend, I still think they get the job done knowing what's at stake. With some injuries that Mississippi State has, plus a strong defensive performance from Arkansas, I'll give the Razorbacks the victory.
Arkansas 31, Mississippi State 17
Kevin Bohannon - Baseball Recruiting Analyst
It’s never easy in Starkville. Arkansas fans remember the 7-3 stinkfest from last year in Fayetteville and hope to move one step closer to bowl eligibility. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will have to work his magic with a beat up backfield. While the Hogs are a 6.5 point favorite, I expect this to be a close game. I mean, this is Sam Pittman’s Razorback team after all. An early game takes some of the cowbell fodder out as Hogs win.
Arkansas 30, Mississippi State 24
RECORDS (Overall, Against the Spread)
Mason Choate: 3-4 overall, 3-4 ATS
Riley McFerran: 3-4 overall, 3-4 ATS
Daniel Fair: 3-4 overall, 2-5 ATS
Jackson Collier: 4-3 overall, 4-3 ATS
Kevin Bohannon: 5-2 overall, 4-3 ATS
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- ATH
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT