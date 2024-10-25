Score Predictions: Arkansas at Mississippi State

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 2-2 SEC) are set to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at 11:45 a.m. CT Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Arkansas was beat 34-10 by LSU at Razorback Stadium last Saturday, while the Bulldogs put up a tough fight in a 34-24 home loss to Texas A&M.

Last season, Mississippi State defeated the Razorbacks in an ugly 7-3 game in Fayetteville. Both teams now look much different, especially the Bulldogs, who are now led by first-year head coach Jeff Lebby.

“They've got a great football team,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. “Sometimes everybody looks at somebody's record and they go, 'Man, well, who'd they play?' You know? And this is his first year in there and all that. He's playing everybody, you know, 10 points or under, you know, whatever.

“But I got to know him through Kendal (Briles) and his dad. Obviously through that, wonderful great guy. And you can see how the team, how well the team's coached and how well the team's moving forward. And they're a scary team, now, to go in there and play and the cowbell's going off and all that. But I believe Mississippi State hired the right guy and I think they're going to be really, really good this Saturday and moving forward.”

Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs (BetSaracen). Here is how the HawgBeat staff is predicting Saturday's game, which will be broadcast on SEC Network: