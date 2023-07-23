HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 12 is senior defensive back Alfahiym Walcott.

ALFAHIYM WALCOTT

Position: Defensive back Year: Senior Height, Weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 75.4 Snaps played in 2022: 797

2022 SUMMARY

As a junior for Baylor, Walcott had a stellar 2022 campaign. The North Carolina native totaled 83 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. He earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press for his efforts. Walcott had double-digit tackles in two games, including 11 against Kansas State and 10 versus Texas. His lone interception came in the game against Texas Tech. His 75.4 defense grade from Pro Football Focus was the fourth best on the Baylor defense and he also earned a 63.9 rush defense-grade, a 76.8 coverage grade and an 81.4 pass-rush grade The 6-foot-2 safety had three games with more than one tackle for loss. Against Texas State and Kansas State, Walcott had two and he had 1.5 versus Oklahoma State. Walcott was a major contributor to a Baylor team that finished No. 62 in the country in passing yards allowed.

2023 OUTLOOK

Walcott transferred to Arkansas with his Baylor teammate and fellow defensive back Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson, Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary, Western Kentucky defensive back AJ Brathwaite Jr., TCU defensive back Kee’yon Stewart. Going into the offseason, Walcott was looked at as a shoo-in to start but an injury prior to spring practice kept him off the field. Should he be completely healthy, Walcott will have every opportunity to take his spot as either a starting safety or nickel back for the Razorback defense. After playing in and succeeding in the Big 12, a conference known for its high-powered offenses, Walcott should be prepared for the transition to the SEC. Against Ole Miss in the 2021 Sugar Bowl, he made three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one interception that he returned 96 yards for a touchdown. The senior safety is a guy that could be a top defensive back on the team along with cornerback Dwight McGlothern. He has the speed to protect the pass, the aggressiveness to play close to the line of scrimmage and will drastically help a defense looking to turn its fortune around in 2023.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW

Multiple teams were recruiting Walcott out of the transfer portal, and there’s a good reason why as experienced and talented defensive backs are hard to come by across college football. The All-Big 12 performer has made 118 tackles in his career along with 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. If he can stay healthy, there’s no reason to think he can’t replicate his success in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks.

