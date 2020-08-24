HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: Texas A&M Aggies

We finally know all opponents and dates for the Razorbacks' 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football. Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Tennessee alphabetically, Texas A&M is the last and final program in the first look series. The Aggies are still waiting to reach the promised land with head coach Jimbo Fisher who they signed to a 10-year, $75 million deal in 2017. Texas A&M finished the 2019 season with a win in the Texas Bowl versus No. 25-ranked Oklahoma State.

Texas A&M Aggies (#13)

2019 record: 8-5 (4-4) All time series vs Arkansas: Arkansas leads 41-32 (8-game losing streak) Last meeting: The Razorbacks' 31-27 loss to A&M in 2019 was the closest margin of loss so far in the 8-year span of losses that began in 2012. Nick Starkel started the game against his former team but was knocked out with a shoulder injury after trying to take down an Aggie defensive tackle who'd intercepted his pass attempt. Ben Hicks came into replace Starkel and went 15 of 27 for 188 yards but redzone play hurt the Hogs as usual. Kellen Mond finished with three scores and 284 yards of total offense. Head Coach (Record): Jimbo Fisher (3rd season, 17-9, 100-32 overall)

Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher. (AP Images)

Offense

Coordinator: Darrell Dickey (3rd season) Fisher calls his own plays but still has an O.C. on the staff. Dickey was the head coach at North Texas for almost a decade and then O.C. at Memphis from '12 to '17. 2019 rushing rank: 68th, 159.08 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 64th, 25.4 yards/game 2019 total rank: 72nd, 394.5 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 62nd, 29.5 points/game Returning starters: 7 Key losses: Quartney Davis, Cordarrian Richardson, Kendrick Rogers, Colton Prater

Defense

Coordinator: Mike Elko (3rd season) Fisher pulled Elko away from Notre Dame after stints as the D.C. in South Bend, at Wake Forest and at Bowling Green. 2019 rushing rank: 30th, 130.69 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 41st, 209.5 yards/game 2019 total rank: 29th, 340.2 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 36th, 22.5 points/game Returning starters: 9 Key losses: Justin Madubuike, Debione Renfro, Charles Oliver

Recruiting

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 10, 16, 6, 6 (9.5 avg.) 5-stars signed (2017-20): 6 4-stars signed (2017-20): 51

Outlook

Arkansas tends to put up an exceptionally tough fight against the Aggies but they're still one of the highest ranked opponents they'll face in 2020. The Aggies return Kellen Mond at quarterback and a bunch of other young players who now have more experience under their belts. Fisher is a national title-winning head coach, maybe he'll really have the Aggies rolling in year three. They're ranked higher than Tennessee in the preseason polls but being the more familiar opponent, the Ags are ranked lower than the Vols on the difficulty rating scale. Difficulty Rating: 4

