ago football

How to Watch: Arkansas vs. UAPB

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hlZFdUaFJRb3hJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

LITTLE ROCK — The 2024 Arkansas football season has finally arrived.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the Razorbacks will begin Year 5 of the Sam Pittman era against in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium. The Hogs will be looking to start the year on a high note following a 4-8 season in 2023.

ALSO READ: Arkansas football game-by-game season predictions

"We’re excited to go to Little Rock and take our football team," Pittman said Monday. "I believe it has a lot to do with the passion of the state for a long time ago. I know it originally started when there was no televised games, or many, one or two on a weekend. I think that had part of the reason to go over there.

"War Memorial, their stadium was better than this one in the past. And they had lights, we did not. There was a lot of reasons to go over there. But I think the passion overall, from the years of Arkansas football, had to do with something about our willingness to go play games in Little Rock."

Pittman's made it clear all week that the Razorbacks aren't viewing this game as "having to make a trip to Little Rock," but instead they are excited for the opportunity to open the season with their new-look roster, which is headlined by Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green.

RELATED: Arkansas' official depth chart for UAPB game

"We’re looking at it as an opportunity to take the team on the road and have a great opening game in a great city of Little Rock," Pittman said. "Whether I want to do that for years to come or not is irrelevant right now for this Thursday night’s game. But we are excited to go over there. It’s on our schedule. It’s where we’re gonna play and we’re excited to go over there and we hope that we’ll have a whole lot of fans at the game supporting our football team.

"Looking forward to playing Pine Bluff. Looking forward to playing an in-state opponent. We know that coach Hampton has done a good job. As he goes into this year he’ll know more about his team and they’ll have a better team as I hope we do as well. But we have a lot of respect for Pine Bluff, or UAPB, and we’re looking forward to getting over there."

Below are details on how to watch, stream or listen to Thursday's game, plus every important piece of content and press conference you might need to check out before kickoff:

--------------

How to Watch/Listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. UAPB Golden Lions (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)

When: Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: War Memorial Stadium — Little Rock, Arkansas

TV/Stream: ESPNU/Watch ESPN (Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell)

--------------

Catch up on Arkansas football season preview content

- Arkansas football game-by-game season predictions

- Arkansas' official depth chart for UAPB game

- Injury Report: Latest on Andrew Armstrong, Patrick Kutas

- HawgBeat Radio: Arkansas vs. UAPB game preview

- Arkansas offense could be preparing for explosion vs. UAPB

- Size Comparison: How Arkansas and UAPB stack up

- Pittman gives thoughts on playing at War Memorial Stadium

- Arkansas closing practices for ‘critical’ 2024 season

- What Sam Pittman said about UAPB

- Pittman opting for different team captain approach in 2024

- Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining UAPB insight with Tanner Spearman

- What UAPB HC Alonzo Hampton said about Arkansas

Press Conferences

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3hlZFdUaFJRb3hJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1UtYk9tR3ZLUEdZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1lqRjRzYTVwd0xFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzZkdHhMUFlYeEJjP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3V2bE03VVF2YWRJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

