At 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the Razorbacks will begin Year 5 of the Sam Pittman era against in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium. The Hogs will be looking to start the year on a high note following a 4-8 season in 2023.

"We’re excited to go to Little Rock and take our football team," Pittman said Monday. "I believe it has a lot to do with the passion of the state for a long time ago. I know it originally started when there was no televised games, or many, one or two on a weekend. I think that had part of the reason to go over there.

"War Memorial, their stadium was better than this one in the past. And they had lights, we did not. There was a lot of reasons to go over there. But I think the passion overall, from the years of Arkansas football, had to do with something about our willingness to go play games in Little Rock."

Pittman's made it clear all week that the Razorbacks aren't viewing this game as "having to make a trip to Little Rock," but instead they are excited for the opportunity to open the season with their new-look roster, which is headlined by Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green.

"We’re looking at it as an opportunity to take the team on the road and have a great opening game in a great city of Little Rock," Pittman said. "Whether I want to do that for years to come or not is irrelevant right now for this Thursday night’s game. But we are excited to go over there. It’s on our schedule. It’s where we’re gonna play and we’re excited to go over there and we hope that we’ll have a whole lot of fans at the game supporting our football team.

"Looking forward to playing Pine Bluff. Looking forward to playing an in-state opponent. We know that coach Hampton has done a good job. As he goes into this year he’ll know more about his team and they’ll have a better team as I hope we do as well. But we have a lot of respect for Pine Bluff, or UAPB, and we’re looking forward to getting over there."

Below are details on how to watch, stream or listen to Thursday's game, plus every important piece of content and press conference you might need to check out before kickoff: