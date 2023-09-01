The 2023 college football season is nearly here and Arkansas is looking to get back on its upward trajectory of success after hitting the nine-win mark in 2021 and seven-win mark in 2022.

For their season opener, the Razorbacks will welcome Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock for the first-ever matchup between the two programs. The Catamounts finished 6-5 overall in the 2022 regular season including a three-game winning streak to end the year against Wofford, East Tennessee State and Chattanooga.

Western Carolina last played an SEC team in 2019 when it faced the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Catamounts lost that game 66-3.

The Hogs have not played a Southern Conference foe since 2013, when they escaped a close matchup against Samford, 31-21.

While the Razorbacks enter the season opener as 34.5-point favorites (Bet Saracen), the Catamounts are an FCS squad with plenty of experience against SEC teams. Despite that, Western Carolina has an 0-61 record against FBS teams dating back to 1977 and it is also 0-20 against SEC opponents.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at noon CT.