How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs LSU

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have the opportunity to knock off a second straight top-10 team at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville when they take on the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday evening.

Last time out, Arkansas knocked off then-No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, to prompt a field storming and a big celebration for fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman's squad.

The Hogs are coming off a bye week that was hopefully beneficial for quarterback Taylen Green, who suffered a leg injury that forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee game Oct. 5. Green was not listed on the third availability report from the SEC on Friday evening.

"I have been encouraged about how he’s practiced," Pittman said Wednesday. "He’s still not full speed yet. We certainly think there’s a possibility that he can get there. We’ll have to wait and see there. Obviously, we have two more practices and a walk, but I have been encouraged about his progression this week."

LSU also saw its fans storm the field last time out, as the Tigers upset No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26, in overtime over the weekend. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw the ball 51 times and completed 22 passes for 337 yards, three scores and two interceptions.

"We're excited to play LSU here at night," Pittman said Monday. "Another top-10 program coming in here, and deservedly so. Very well coached. Offensively, Nussmeier is playing really, really well, throwing the ball a lot. And a lot of empty sets, more and more as weeks go by, throwing it more and more, and they should.

"They're really good at tackle where they can protect both tackles and really good at wide receiver and tight end as well. So, our defense has a work cut out for them because they're well-coached and playing extremely well."

Arkansas trails the Tigers, 44-23-2, in the all-time series between the programs. LSU has won four straight in Fayetteville, including a 13-10 win in 2022. The Tigers narrowly escaped the Razorbacks, 34-31, last season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Tigers, plus more helpful links to content throughout the week and press conferences...