How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas vs LSU

in other news
Arkansas expecting big season from freshman Karter Knox
John Calipari thinks freshman Karter Knox is in for a big season at Arkansas.
Arkansas vs LSU: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and LSU ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
Sam Pittman previews LSU game on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the LSU Tigers on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
No bad blood between John Calipari, Mark Pope
John Calipari and Mark Pope had high praise for each other at SEC Media Day.
in other news
Arkansas expecting big season from freshman Karter Knox
John Calipari thinks freshman Karter Knox is in for a big season at Arkansas.
Arkansas vs LSU: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and LSU ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman
Sam Pittman provided the latest injury status on Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have the opportunity to knock off a second straight top-10 team at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville when they take on the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday evening.
Last time out, Arkansas knocked off then-No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14, to prompt a field storming and a big celebration for fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman's squad.
The Hogs are coming off a bye week that was hopefully beneficial for quarterback Taylen Green, who suffered a leg injury that forced him to exit in the fourth quarter of the Tennessee game Oct. 5. Green was not listed on the third availability report from the SEC on Friday evening.
"I have been encouraged about how he’s practiced," Pittman said Wednesday. "He’s still not full speed yet. We certainly think there’s a possibility that he can get there. We’ll have to wait and see there. Obviously, we have two more practices and a walk, but I have been encouraged about his progression this week."
LSU also saw its fans storm the field last time out, as the Tigers upset No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26, in overtime over the weekend. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw the ball 51 times and completed 22 passes for 337 yards, three scores and two interceptions.
"We're excited to play LSU here at night," Pittman said Monday. "Another top-10 program coming in here, and deservedly so. Very well coached. Offensively, Nussmeier is playing really, really well, throwing the ball a lot. And a lot of empty sets, more and more as weeks go by, throwing it more and more, and they should.
"They're really good at tackle where they can protect both tackles and really good at wide receiver and tight end as well. So, our defense has a work cut out for them because they're well-coached and playing extremely well."
Arkansas trails the Tigers, 44-23-2, in the all-time series between the programs. LSU has won four straight in Fayetteville, including a 13-10 win in 2022. The Tigers narrowly escaped the Razorbacks, 34-31, last season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Below are details on how to watch/stream/listen to Arkansas' game against the Tigers, plus more helpful links to content throughout the week and press conferences...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) vs No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: ESPN/Watch ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell)
--------------
Catch up on HawgBeat's Arkansas football content
- Know the Foe: Gaining LSU insight with Death Valley Insider
- Arkansas vs LSU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
- Score Predictions: Arkansas vs. LSU
- Final Scouting Report - Arkansas vs. LSU
- Latest Taylen Green injury update from Sam Pittman
- Arkansas football availability report - LSU week
- Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
- Sam Pittman previews LSU game on SEC Teleconference
- What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas
- Latest on Arkansas injuries after bye week
- VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - LSU preview
- Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game
Press Conferences
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- ATH
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT