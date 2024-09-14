in other news
Razorbacks 'flushing' OSU loss, excited to play at home
The Arkansas Razorbacks flushed the loss to Oklahoma State, and are excited to play at home.
Arkansas vs UAB: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and UAB ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Sam Pittman previews UAB Blazers on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the UAB Blazers on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
Arkansas vs UAB: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
HawgBeat compares Arkansas and UAB Blazers using statistics, recruiting rankings and Pro Football Focus grades.
Razorbacks taking accountability for Oklahoma State loss
Arkansas football players are sharing the blame for their tough loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to get back in the win column Saturday when they host the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC) for the home-opener at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Arkansas is coming off a 39-31 double-overtime loss on the road at No. 13 Oklahoma State, while UAB suffered a 32-6 road defeat at Louisiana-Monroe last week. With the start of conference play looming next weekend at Auburn, the Razorbacks need to pick up an easy non-conference victory against the Blazers.
ALSO READ: Score Predictions - Arkansas vs UAB
"I don’t think anybody that watched the (Oklahoma State) game thinks that we don’t have a good football team," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "We made some mistakes, and we’ve got to hold on to the football. You can’t go into someone else’s house and go 3-1, or 3-0 and miss the field goals and walk out of there winning.
"But we understand that. We’re going to flush that after the tape today and head towards UAB. But yes, I feel as good about this team as I have any. We’ll see what comes in weeks to come."
The Razorbacks and Blazers have met just once before, which resulted in a 45-17 win for the Hogs back in 2014. Led by then-offensive line coach Sam Pittman, lineman Sebastian Tretola hit long snapper Alan D'Appolonio with a touchdown pass to give Arkansas a 28-0 lead in the second quarter of that game.
RELATED: Arkansas' official depth chart for UAB game
Below are details on how to watch, stream or listen to Saturday's game, plus every important piece of content and press conference you might need to check out before kickoff:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) vs UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:15 p.m. CT
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Quinn Grovey and Geno Bell)
--------------
