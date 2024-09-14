FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will look to get back in the win column Saturday when they host the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC) for the home-opener at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas is coming off a 39-31 double-overtime loss on the road at No. 13 Oklahoma State, while UAB suffered a 32-6 road defeat at Louisiana-Monroe last week. With the start of conference play looming next weekend at Auburn, the Razorbacks need to pick up an easy non-conference victory against the Blazers.

ALSO READ: Score Predictions - Arkansas vs UAB

"I don’t think anybody that watched the (Oklahoma State) game thinks that we don’t have a good football team," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "We made some mistakes, and we’ve got to hold on to the football. You can’t go into someone else’s house and go 3-1, or 3-0 and miss the field goals and walk out of there winning.

"But we understand that. We’re going to flush that after the tape today and head towards UAB. But yes, I feel as good about this team as I have any. We’ll see what comes in weeks to come."