How to Watch, Stream, Listen: Arkansas vs. Lipscomb

Arkansas basketball is officially set for its 2024-25 season-opener, as the Lipscomb Bisons will face the Razorbacks on Wednesday evening at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game is set for a 7 p.m. CT tipoff and it will stream on SEC Network-Plus.
The matchup will mark the first ever regular season look at the Hoop Hogs under first-year head coach John Calipari. Arkansas already faced off against No. 1 Kansas (85-69 Arkansas win) and at TCU (66-65 TCU win) in preseason charity exhibition games in recent weeks.
Arkansas and Lipscomb haven't met in Fayetteville since Dec. 5, 2020, when the Bisons were defeated by the Razorbacks under former head coach Eric Musselman, 86-50. The Hogs are 3-0 all-time against Lipscomb, with the most recent matchup coming last season (69-66 Arkansas win) and the first contest on Dec. 20, 2004 (83-54 Arkansas win).
Scouting Arkansas vs. Lipscomb: Stats, Projected Starters, More
The Bisons were picked preseason to win the Atlantic Sun conference by the league's coaches. Sixth-year head coach Lennie Acuff has drawn plenty of praise for the Arkansas coaching staff.
"Coach Acuff has done an unbelievable job at Lipscomb," Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin said Wednesday. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for him and his program, and I think that’s the consensus around the country. When you play Lipscomb, you know you’re going to play an efficient team, a team that’s not going to beat itself.
"Unbelievable on offense. Their ball movement, their player movement, their execution, their counters. They do an unbelievable job of reading the defense and then countering it. And Coach (Calipari) is correct, a lot like the old Princeton offense. They’re as good as anybody in the country in terms of running their offense."
Below are details on how to watch and links to watch, plus all of our content leading up to the game.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (0-0)
What: Arkansas basketball season-opener
When: Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Bud Walton Arena — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN
