- The Razorbacks may have just extended an offer to their QB of the future when they offered in-state 2020 dual-threat QB Jacolby Criswell after elite camp this week. Criswell said it was a dream come true.

- Or, perhaps the newest 2020 QB offer will be the future. The Hogs also offered the Head Hog's son, Highland Park rising junior Chandler Morris.

- Intern Jacob stalked both 2020 QBs and 2019 QB commit KJ Jefferson all around Elite Camp and wrote up a notebook on each of their strengths, for VIP members.

- Several top offensive Hog targets got boosts in the newest Rivals rankings release while a couple in-state targets slid in the ratings as well.

- A legacy defensive end commit earned his fourth star this week, as did two more defensive targets, Travis HS LB Zach Zimos and Louisiana DB Greg Brooks Jr, both of whom are nearing big decisions. Check out the risers and sliders in the defensive rankings.

- Two high-priority prospects took unofficial visits to the Hill this weekend. 2020 3-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson said he felt very welcomed by the staff and players while stud 2021 QB prospect Aaron McLaughlin was blown away by what he experienced at Arkansas.

- The Razorbacks are getting a foot in the door early with Texas 2020 TE Brandon Frazier from McKinney North and offered the rising prospect after camp.

- A very impressive 2019 JUCO OL Anthony Whigan says he definitely wants to hit the Hill to see what it's all about in Arkansas. He picked up an offer from the Hogs last week.



