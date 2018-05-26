Want to see all the prospects the Hogs offered the last two weeks?

There were only two new offers this week. The staff was out on the road making their final stops to see high-priority targets before the end of the evaluation period and showing their faces around the state of Arkansas as well.

It was apparently "Cut Your List" week and plenty of top Hog prospects cut their top lists and included the Razorbacks.

The 16th best ranked player in the state of Tennessee narrowed down his list to Arkansas, Notre Dame, Purdue and Ohio State.

The last word from DeArman was that the Arkansas staff hadn't been communicating with him too much but that was before CB coach Mark Smith swung by Arlington Bowie to see the safety. He cut his list to Arkansas, Wisconsin, Baylor, Utah, Washington State, Arizona State, Texas Tech and San Diego State

The No. 1 ranked TE in the nation Hudson Henry cut his list to Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State, Clemson and Wisconsin. The Razorbacks are all in on this in-state target.

Highly-talented and highly-recruited athlete Jashon Watkins out of Nashville, Tennessee cut his top nine schools: Mississippi State, Memphis, University Of Oklahoma, University Of Tennessee, UCF, South Carolina, Louisville, Ole Miss and Arkansas. He says another cut is coming soon.

Hogs made the top 10 for Louisiana 3-star cornerback Ishmael Burdine but since Arkansas was last on his list to offer, he says they're not in the top half of his list at the moment. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound ball hawk cut his list of 19 offers to 10: Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Virginia, Tulane, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

- Though one of the Hogs top RB targets Amontae Spivey hasn't cut his top 8 yet, he told HawgBeat that Arkansas is definitely in his top 5.

- We caught up with big-time Hog WR target Shamar Nash to see if a flip from his Missouri commitment is on the horizon. While we didn't get a clear answer on that, in Monday's recruiting notes we did find out he'll be on the Hill on June 7 along with a bunch of elite talent.

- A Texas linebacker took back his commitment to Cal, and then started scheduling his official visit to the Hill with the Chief.

- One of the best defensive ends over at IMG Academy, Eric Gregory, in Florida is narrowing down his official visit list and Arkansas is in the mix with LSU, Memphis and Ole Miss.

- We caught up with both of the newest Hog offerees Mansfield Legacy DE Taurean Carter and Georgia 3-star LB Joko Willis.

- National recruiting analyst Greg Powers broke down the recruitment status for each of the offensive linemen on the HawgBeat Big Board and did film session breakdowns for the running backs and wide receivers.

- Two Hog targets WR T.Q. Jackson and CB Miles Williams were supposed to cut their top 10s but both postponed their announcements. Jackson added that he'll be committing to his school of choice on July 21 and the Razorbacks are in a great position with the Jefferson HS standout.