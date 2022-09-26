Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

The Razorbacks are the Early Favorites for Rivals250 OT with Arkansas Ties Amidst the excitement regarding the next potential commitment to Arkansas' 2024 class, the Razorbacks extended a massive offer last week to Rivals250 OT Max Anderson. The Frisco (Texas) Reedy standout spoke of his newest offer in high regard, calling it "a next-level achievement." As well as his relationship with the staff, Anderson is no stranger to Fayetteville, as his sister graduated from Arkansas and still lives in the area. Though he has connections all around the Southwest, Arkansas appears to be a priority option for him, and vice versa with a visit planned for the Razorbacks' Nov. 12 game against LSU. For more on what the offer meant to him, where Arkansas stands in his recruitment and more, read our full breakdown of one of the Razorbacks' newest offers here.

Rivals250 Hog Commit Ready for Second Visit in Three Weeks The Razorbacks welcomed one of their highest-rated commits back to Fayetteville last weekend for Arkansas' come-from-behind victory over Missouri State. Despite the surprisingly tense outcome, four-star defensive back commit Jaylon Braxton had nothing but good things to say about his future program. "The stands and just how everyone was involved in the game," Braxton said of what stood out to him about Arkansas' gameday environment. "The atmosphere (four years ago) was not like how it was on Saturday night. Everyone is excited, loud and involved in the stands." Adding that he's uninterested in other schools and "all the way with Arkansas," Braxton will be back in town next weekend for an AP top-20 matchup with Alabama. For more on his trip to Fayetteville, why he believes he can make an impact as a true freshman and more, check out the full story below. Visit Recap: Jaylon Braxton ready to push for playing time as a freshman

Marquee Matchup Wrap-Up This week's HawgBeat Marquee Matchup took us to the great state of Texas, where Carson Dean's Hebron Hawks lost a close one to Marcus High School 23-21. In the game, the Arkansas linebacker commit racked up 13 tackles, as well as providing some insight into what his role with the Razorbacks will be when he steps foot on campus. Our Mason Choate was in attendance and has highlights from the game + a postgame interview with Dean only on the HawgBeat.com YouTube channel.

Rivals150 Update Has Razorback Targets Littered Throughout As has become common in Razorback basketball recruiting, the Rivals150 features a great deal of Arkansas contacts and offers. While it is still early for the 2024 class and recruiting in the 2023 cycle has not even finished yet, Arkansas finds itself mentioned by top prospects regularly and often. One name to watch is Annor Boateng, who earned his fifth star and the No. 13 overall ranking. The Little Rock Central native already holds eight offers, including the Arkansas one he added in October of 2020. After visiting Fayetteville twice this summer, Boateng is certainly someone to look out for. Our Jackson Collier provided many more Arkansas targets in his full Rivals150 update story here.

HawgBeat Town Hall: Can the Arkansas Razorbacks land a five-star in 2024? This week we brought back a fan-favorite segment over on The Trough, our subscribers-only message board, where I answered all the recruiting questions the HawgBeat readers had. Though the ability to have your questions answered is exclusive to our subscribers, which you can become now for just $99.95/year or $9.95 a month, I released a condensed version of the Town Hall over on the site, with a free Q&A for all to check out. If you're reading this, then you're in luck, because I'm going to release another free preview below. From This Week's Town Hall Thread -

Does it seem like Hogs are on and have gotten the attention of some higher-rated players across all positions for ‘24? — RegHog

The Hogs are absolutely in the mix for prospects they'd have not gotten a call back from a couple of seasons ago. The strides that Sam Pittman and the staff made on the field in their time here have been truly remarkable, but the work they've put into creating a family atmosphere and attractive culture is equally as impressive. Whether they're in a position to land them at this point or not remains to be seen, but making the top 10 for the nation's top QB or landing numerous legitimate visit opportunities from a top-five ranked player means something as well.

Early Look at Arkansas’ IOL Targets in 2024 With the 2023 offensive and defensive HawgBoards nearly wrapped up, it's about time to begin scouting Arkansas' early 2024 prospects - and this week we're taking a look at the wide receiver position. With looks at the latest news on each of the Razorbacks' uncommitted-IOL offers in the '24 class, a table detailing their name, Rivals profile, height/weight, interest level, trend, star rating and hometown, as well as my thoughts on each prospect's standing with Arkansas, this is the only early look at the position that you'll need. Find the whole 2024 Arkansas football recruiting HawgBoard - Interior Offensive Line

The Recruiting Hawgs Podcast Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. This week, the guys discussed two big-time 2024 four-star prospects having Arkansas in their lists of top schools. We also talked about how Arkansas commits performed last Friday and where the Hogs stand with 2024 four-star QB Walker White.

New Offers