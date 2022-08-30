Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Updating the Rivals Rankings

In last week's roundup, we took a look at the updated Rivals250 rankings that featured five of the Razorbacks' 23 2023 commits. Since that time, we've seen both positional and state rankings released for the class, as well as the 2024 five-star countdown and a reshuffling of some of the Hoops Hogs top targets in the upcoming Rivals150.

Starting off with the final preseason 2023 football update, Arkansas saw minimal movement beyond Frisco-Lone Star (Texas) DB Jaylon Braxton's inclusion in the Rivals250, but QB Malachi Singleton's rise to four-star-status was also notable, but fell short of the anticipated slot in the 250.

One prospect who is making his middling three-star rating seem absurd through two games of his senior season is Moody (Ala.) wideout Davion Dozier. Dozier has been a matchup nightmare for his Blue Devils, and after hauling in 11 balls for 467 yards and five touchdowns - much of which came in the first halves - he's one prospect that I'd be shocked to see staying still in the next update.

Another player that I, and National Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright expect to see shifted in the next iteration of the rankings is Pinson Valley (Ala.) S commit TJ Metcalf. Already on the verge of a bump, a strong 2022 season will make it nearly impossible to hold him away from that fourth star.

Find where each of Arkansas' commits landed in the update + my analysis of the shifts here.

As far as basketball goes, the ratings shift indicates that head coach Eric Musselman is in for more of the same, as each of his priority targets stuck within the Rivals150 - with many of which rising.

The update also saw the Hogs' lone commit, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) G Layden Blocker jump six spots into the No. 29 slot, inching closer still to five-star status.

Our own Jackson Collier broke down each of these changes in the full story here.